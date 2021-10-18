QQQ   372.65 (+1.01%)
AAPL   146.55 (+1.18%)
MSFT   307.29 (+1.01%)
FB   335.34 (+3.26%)
GOOGL   2,855.56 (+1.00%)
TSLA   870.11 (+3.21%)
AMZN   3,446.74 (+1.11%)
NVDA   222.22 (+1.65%)
BABA   166.82 (-0.70%)
NIO   39.61 (+5.04%)
CGC   13.20 (-1.12%)
GE   104.12 (-0.28%)
AMD   116.43 (+3.84%)
MU   67.26 (-0.62%)
T   25.33 (-1.44%)
F   15.56 (-0.89%)
ACB   6.92 (-1.56%)
DIS   171.14 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.32 (-0.41%)
BA   216.98 (-0.03%)
AMC   43.03 (+5.62%)
QQQ   372.65 (+1.01%)
AAPL   146.55 (+1.18%)
MSFT   307.29 (+1.01%)
FB   335.34 (+3.26%)
GOOGL   2,855.56 (+1.00%)
TSLA   870.11 (+3.21%)
AMZN   3,446.74 (+1.11%)
NVDA   222.22 (+1.65%)
BABA   166.82 (-0.70%)
NIO   39.61 (+5.04%)
CGC   13.20 (-1.12%)
GE   104.12 (-0.28%)
AMD   116.43 (+3.84%)
MU   67.26 (-0.62%)
T   25.33 (-1.44%)
F   15.56 (-0.89%)
ACB   6.92 (-1.56%)
DIS   171.14 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.32 (-0.41%)
BA   216.98 (-0.03%)
AMC   43.03 (+5.62%)
QQQ   372.65 (+1.01%)
AAPL   146.55 (+1.18%)
MSFT   307.29 (+1.01%)
FB   335.34 (+3.26%)
GOOGL   2,855.56 (+1.00%)
TSLA   870.11 (+3.21%)
AMZN   3,446.74 (+1.11%)
NVDA   222.22 (+1.65%)
BABA   166.82 (-0.70%)
NIO   39.61 (+5.04%)
CGC   13.20 (-1.12%)
GE   104.12 (-0.28%)
AMD   116.43 (+3.84%)
MU   67.26 (-0.62%)
T   25.33 (-1.44%)
F   15.56 (-0.89%)
ACB   6.92 (-1.56%)
DIS   171.14 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.32 (-0.41%)
BA   216.98 (-0.03%)
AMC   43.03 (+5.62%)
QQQ   372.65 (+1.01%)
AAPL   146.55 (+1.18%)
MSFT   307.29 (+1.01%)
FB   335.34 (+3.26%)
GOOGL   2,855.56 (+1.00%)
TSLA   870.11 (+3.21%)
AMZN   3,446.74 (+1.11%)
NVDA   222.22 (+1.65%)
BABA   166.82 (-0.70%)
NIO   39.61 (+5.04%)
CGC   13.20 (-1.12%)
GE   104.12 (-0.28%)
AMD   116.43 (+3.84%)
MU   67.26 (-0.62%)
T   25.33 (-1.44%)
F   15.56 (-0.89%)
ACB   6.92 (-1.56%)
DIS   171.14 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.32 (-0.41%)
BA   216.98 (-0.03%)
AMC   43.03 (+5.62%)

Sweden's Volvo Cars launches IPO, seeks Stockholm listing

Monday, October 18, 2021 | The Associated Press


This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. Swedish automaker Volvo said Monday, Oct. 4,2021 it plans to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) by selling shares to fund its electric vehicle transformation strategy. Volvo and its parent company, Chinese carmaker Geely, have applied to hold an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stockholm. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

HELSINKI (AP) — The Chinese-controlled Swedish car maker Volvo Cars will make a return as a listed company after a hiatus of more than two decades following an initial public offering and share listing in Sweden later this month.

The Goteborg, Sweden-based Volvo Cars said in a statement Monday that the company, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., would offer shares at 53 Swedish kronor to 68 kronor each in a move that is expected to raise $2.9 billion, valuing the automaker at up to $23 billion.

The Chinese company bought Volvo Cars in 2010 from Ford Motor Co., which had acquired the Swedish company in 1999.

Geely, which had indicated to banks and investors earlier this month that it was preparing a Volvo Cars IPO, would continue as the Swedish company’s main owner after the listing, the company said.

Volvo Cars has an ambitious plan to sell full electric cars only by 2030. It plans to use the funds from the offering to add its car manufacturing capacity to meet a target for sales of more than 1.2 million vehicles annually, and to construct a battery plant in Europe.

Volvo Cars shares would begin trading at the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange on Oct. 28.

CEO Hakan Samuelsson said the company was particularly looking for small private investors in Sweden to take an opportunity to buy shares of Volvo Cars, which manufacturers vehicles under the iconic Volvo brand.

Should you invest $1,000 in Volvo right now?

Before you consider Volvo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Volvo wasn't on the list.

While Volvo currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.