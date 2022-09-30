Swedes don't know if pipeline ruptures damaged power cable

S&P 500   3,640.47
DOW   29,225.61
QQQ   271.87
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
S&P 500   3,640.47
DOW   29,225.61
QQQ   271.87
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
S&P 500   3,640.47
DOW   29,225.61
QQQ   271.87
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
S&P 500   3,640.47
DOW   29,225.61
QQQ   271.87
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
Biden: By 2030, 50% Of All Vehicles Will Be Electric. Sparking New "Lithium Gold Rush." (Ad)
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling

Swedes don't know if pipeline ruptures damaged power cable

Fri., September 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The suspected sabotage this week of two gas pipelines that tied Russia and Europe together is driving home how vital yet weakly protected undersea infrastructure is vulnerable to attack, with potentially catastrophic repercussions for the global economy. (Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish officials do not yet know if an undersea power cable that runs between southern Sweden and Poland was damaged when the Nord Stream gas pipelines some 500 meters (547 yards) away ruptured in what Western officials suspect was an act of sabotage.

“Since the cable is not in service, it can’t be determined if the cable is damaged in some way,” Per Kvarnefalk, a spokesman for Sweden’s public power transmission network operator Svenska kraftnat, said late Thursday. “We will therefore perform tests on the cable using special measurement equipment early next week with the aim to determine if the cable is fully functional.”

Svenska kraftnat partly owns the more than 250-kilometer-long high-voltage cable that transmits electricity through the Baltic Sea.

Following the suspected sabotage this week of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that carry Russian natural gas to Europe, there were two leaks off Sweden, including a large one above North Stream 1, and a smaller one above North Stream 2.

The North Stream 2 leak “has diminished, but is still on-going,” the Swedish coast guard said. However, navigational warnings for ships were slightly increased to 7 nautical miles (13 kilometers or 8 miles) from 5 nautical miles from the incident areas, the coast guard said in a statement.

Two leaks also were reported in Denmark's waters. The Danish and Swedish governments have described the ruptures as the result of “deliberate actions,”

Nordic seismologists recorded explosions preceding the leaks. A first explosion was recorded early Monday southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A second, stronger blast northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude-2.3 earthquake.

NATO warned Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member countries and joined other Western officials in citing sabotage as the likely cause of damage to the natural gas pipelines. Denmark is a NATO member and Sweden is in the process of joining the military alliance.


Russia, which has requested an emergency meeting at the U.N. Security Council to discuss the suspected pipeline sabotage, has said that "it looks like a terror attack, probably conducted on a state level.”

Energy infrastructure security has increased across the Nordic region.

Authorities in Norway, a major oil and gas producer, have reported at least six incidents of drone sightings near offshore installations in the North Sea. It prompted the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway -- the Scandinavian country’s oil safety regulator -- on Monday to “urge increased vigilance by all operators and vessel owners.“ On Wednesday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that there was no concrete threat against Norwegian oil and gas off-shore installations.

Danish daily newspaper Ekstra Bladet said a drone was spotted Wednesday near a Danish offshore oil and gas installation in the North Sea.

Sweden stepped up security around its three nuclear power plants.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.