COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor wants “a supplementary crime scene investigation" at the site of explosions that damaged two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and said Friday that a preliminary probe concluded the cause was “suspected gross sabotage."

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said he understood the intense interest in determining what happened to the Nord Stream I and 2 pipelines, which were built to carry Russian gas to Germany.

“But it is important both for the preliminary investigation and for the various collaborations we have that we now get to work in peace and quiet,” Ljungqvist said.

Sweden’s domestic security agency and armed forces are assisting in the investigation, which is being done in cooperation with authorities in other countries," he said.

The Swedish Security Service previously said that undersea “detonations” on Sept. 26 caused extensive damage to the pipelines in international waters off Sweden and Denmark. The pipelines ruptured, sending large amounts of methane gas into the air.

The Swedish navy said on Twitter that it was using minesweepers to perform “supplementary bottom surveys” that were not part of the criminal investigation. It didn’t elaborate on the nature of the work.

Investigators in Sweden, Denmark and Germany are looking into what happened. Danish and Swedish officials have said they suspected several hundred pounds of explosives were involved in carrying out a deliberate act of sabotage.

Nord Stream 1 carried gas to Germany until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August. Nord Stream 2 never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of attacking the pipelines, which Western nations denied.

Ljungqvist, who led Sweden's preliminary investigation, said earlier this month that “seizures have been made at the crime scene" but gave no details.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

