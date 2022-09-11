S&P 500   4,067.36
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down
USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down
USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down
USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down
USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption

Swedish conservatives seem to win election amid crime fears

Sun., September 11, 2022 | Vanessa Gera, Associated Press
Jimmie Akesson
The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson delivers a speech at the party's election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Near final results in Sweden's election Sunday show that a bloc of right-wing parties was expected to defeat a left-wing bloc headed by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The conservative group includes a populist anti-immigration party that made its best ever showing.

However, the result was so close that the election authority said it would not be known before Wednesday when some uncounted votes, including those cast abroad, have been tallied.

According to the early count, Andersson's ruling left-wing Social Democrats won 30.5% of the vote, more than any other party. However a bloc of four left-wing parties appeared to fall short as a whole of winning a majority of votes in the 349-seat parliament, or Riksdag.

Exit polls had initially predicted a narrow victory for Andersson's camp but as the evening wore on, and the vote count supplanted the exit poll, the results tipped in favor of the conservatives.

Early Monday, the conservatives appeared to have 176 seats to 173 for the center-left.

In a speech to her supporters, Andersson said that while the results were unclear, it was obvious that the social democratic movement, which is based on ideals of creating an equal society and a strong welfare state, remains strong in Sweden.

The biggest winner of the evening was the populist anti-immigration party, the Sweden Democrats, which had a strong showing of nearly 21%, its best result ever. The party gained on promises to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken a sense of security for many in Sweden.

The party has its roots in the white nationalist movement but years ago began expelling extremists. Despite its rebranding, voters long viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. But that has been changing, and its result in this election show just how far it come in gaining acceptance.


“We are now the second biggest party in Sweden and it looks it’s going to stay that way," party leader Jimmie Akesson told his supporters.

“We know now that if there’s going to be a shift in power, we will be having a central role in that," he said. "Our ambition is to be in the government.”

The conservative bloc was led during the campaign by the center-right Moderates, which won 19%. It was previously the country's second largest party.

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson told his supports that he stands ready to try to create a stable and effective government.

Regardless of the election outcome, Sweden is likely to face a lengthy process to form a government, as it did after the 2018 election.

Andersson, a 55-year-old economist, became Sweden’s first female prime minister less than a year ago and led Sweden’s historic bid to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

___

Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland, and James Brooks in Stockholm contributed reporting.

___

This version corrects the percentage that the Sweden Democrats won in 2018. It was 17.5% of the vote. They won 13% in 2014.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

