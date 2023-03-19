S&P 500   3,916.64
DOW   31,861.98
QQQ   305.36
Silicon Valley Bank collapse concerns founders of color

Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
Niinistö: Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first

Nations approve key UN science report on climate change
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion to rein in turmoil

Scottish independence at crossroads in testy SNP leader race
UK aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree
Swiss bank USB is acquiring smaller rival Credit Suisse for over $3 billion

Sun., March 19, 2023 | The Associated Press

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss bank USB is acquiring smaller rival Credit Suisse for over $3 billion.

