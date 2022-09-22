Swiss central bank enacts biggest-ever hike to key rate









GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s central bank carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in aggressive moves to clamp down on inflation.

The Swiss National Bank said it could not rule out further increases beyond the rise of three-quarters of a percentage point “to ensure price stability over the medium term.” It aims to cool off inflation that came in at 3.5% in August.

The rate increased from minus 0.25% to 0.5%, ending several years of negative interest rates in Switzerland — a testament to the stable growth, low-inflation environment, coupled with Switzerland’s appeal as a safe haven for assets.

In essence, that negative interest rate environment meant that people who parked assets in Switzerland paid for the privilege, a counterintuitive idea for many investors who might expect a return on their savings.

Some economists have said that Switzerland appeared less vulnerable to inflation pressures because the cost of living in the wealthy Alpine country is relatively high compared to its main neighbors: European Union countries. Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 9.1% in August.

A recent surge in the value of the Swiss franc compared to the euro, for example, has caused many Swiss consumers to cross the border into neighboring countries like France or Germany to buy gasoline and other consumer goods that suddenly are relatively less expensive there.

The Swiss bank's move comes a day after the Fed raised its key rate by three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time and signaled that more increases were ahead.

The European Central Bank also hiked by that much earlier this month, and the Bank of England is under pressure to move aggressively at its meeting Thursday.

Switzerland is not an EU member, but most of its economic activity is done with the giant 27-nation bloc.

Swiss-EU ties have been strained in recent years over issues including more than 100 bilateral agreements that the two sides have struggled to renew and demands of some populist politicians in Switzerland to limit the number of EU citizens who can live and work in the country. That concept that greatly unsettles Brussels, because one of the EU’s central principles is free circulation of people within its member states’ territories and with other partners in the so-called Schengen zone.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".