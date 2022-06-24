×
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares

Swiss customs tracks importation of Russian gold worth $200M

Friday, June 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss customs authorities said Friday that they are tracking about 3 tons of gold of Russian origin that entered Switzerland from Britain last month to watch for potential violations of economic sanctions against Russia following President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

The gold is worth 194 million Swiss francs ($202 million), officials said.

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said it consistently monitors imports of gold from Russia, which it said are not prohibited under a raft of Swiss sanctions against Moscow imposed over Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

However, exports of gold to Russia are barred under Switzerland's sanctions, the customs office said in a statement. Gold bars manufactured in Russia since March 7 can not be traded in Switzerland, but ones created before then can, the office said.

There are no commercial restrictions in Switzerland on other forms of gold, such as jewelry or coins, from Russia, the office said.

American news outlet Bloomberg first reported the imported Russian gold that Swiss authorities are reviewing.

The Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders in Precious Metals said Thursday it was aware of “concerns" linked to last month's move and said none of its members — which includes the biggest smelters of gold in Switzerland — was behind it.

The association noted that while such imports are not illegal, it “would like to reiterate that dubious gold has no place in Switzerland and that it expects its members to act with the utmost caution and to refrain from buying in case of doubt."

Switzerland has annually imported a total of about 270 billion Swiss francs (about $280 billion) worth of gold in recent years, according to customs office figures.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.