Switzerland says it knows of $48.5 billion in Russian assets

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities said Thursday that they have been notified of 46.1 billion francs ($48.5 billion) in assets held by Russian nationals and entities in the Alpine country since sanctions were introduced earlier this year.

Switzerland, which isn't a European Union member but has close relations with the 27-member bloc, applied EU sanctions against Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Among the measures, it has been forbidden since shortly after the war began to accept deposits of more than 100,000 francs from Russian citizens or entities — companies or organizations. Existing deposits above that level had to be reported to Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs by early June.

The secretariat said that 123 people or entities in Switzerland reported 7,548 “business relationships” with a total value of 46.1 billion francs. A further 294 “business relationships” with Russia's close ally, Belarus, were worth 400 million francs.

People who are citizens of Switzerland or a country in the European Economic Area, or who hold a temporary or permanent residence permit from one of those countries, are exempt both from the ban on new deposits and the reporting requirement. Deposits under 100,000 francs also don't have to be reported.

The secretariat stressed that “the level of reported deposits ... can therefore not be equated with the total amount of funds of Russian origin held in Switzerland.”

The total amount frozen in Switzerland under sanctions stood at 7.5 billion francs in financial assets and 15 properties as of Nov. 25. Those are assets owned or controlled directly by people, companies and organizations subject to sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.

You can't watch television for any length of time without seeing a commercial (or several commercials) promoting electric vehicles (EVs). The EV revolution is not just about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) anymore. Many old guard automakers such as Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are committing to having a fully electrified fleet (either hybrid or fully battery electric) within the next 10 to 15 years.

But for electric vehicles to be mass produced, EV batteries will also need to be available at scale. You can look at EV batteries as a chicken or egg proposition. You can also look at it like a lock and key combination. In either case, for electric vehicles to reach a mass audience, there will have to be a stockpile of EV batteries.

EVs may have fewer moving parts, but unless you're a company like Nio (NYSE:NIO) batteries will play a significant role in the cost of an electric vehicle. However, even Nio's battery-as-a-service program requires EV batteries to be readily available.

In this presentation, we look at seven battery stocks that will play a significant role in the mass production of EV batteries. And investing in these companies now can make some investors millionaires by 2030.

View the Stocks Here .