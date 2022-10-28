T-Mobile Stock Pops After Earnings Beat, Raised Subscriber Forecast

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock sports a 3.1% premarket gain, last seen trading at $145 after the telecommunications company reported third-quarter financial results. While T-Mobile's revenue of $19.48 billion came in below forecasts, the firm's earnings of 40 cents per share beat estimates by 36 cents. In addition, the company reported its biggest jump in subscribers since its 2020 merger with Sprint, and raised its annual forecast for wireless subscriber additions for the third time this year.

Analysts are already chiming in. Deutsche Bank and Cowen and Company hiked their price objectives to $192 and $201, respectively, while Raymond James slashed its price target to $175 from $178. Heading into session, the 12-month consensus target price of $174.23 is a 20.2% premium to last night's close, while all 14 covering brokerages rated TMUS a "buy" or better.

Should today's price action hold, it will put T-Mobile stock much closer to its annual high of $148.04. Though the security is still staring up at is July 16, all-time high of $150.20, it has support from all notable long- and short-term trendlines, while boasting a 21% year-to-date lead.

