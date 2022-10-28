S&P 500   3,837.63 (+0.80%)
T-Mobile Stock Pops After Earnings Beat, Raised Subscriber Forecast

Fri., October 28, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock sports a 3.1% premarket gain, last seen trading at $145 after the telecommunications company reported third-quarter financial results. While T-Mobile's revenue of $19.48 billion came in below forecasts, the firm's earnings of 40 cents per share beat estimates by 36 cents. In addition, the company reported its biggest jump in subscribers since its 2020 merger with Sprint, and raised its annual forecast for wireless subscriber additions for the third time this year.

Analysts are already chiming in. Deutsche Bank and Cowen and Company hiked their price objectives to $192 and $201, respectively, while Raymond James slashed its price target to $175 from $178. Heading into session, the 12-month consensus target price of $174.23 is a 20.2% premium to last night's close, while all 14 covering brokerages rated TMUS a "buy" or better.

Should today's price action hold, it will put T-Mobile stock much closer to its annual high of $148.04. Though the security is still staring up at is July 16, all-time high of $150.20, it has support from all notable long- and short-term trendlines, while boasting a 21% year-to-date lead.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .

