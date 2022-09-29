Taiwan to end quarantine for arrivals starting Oct. 13

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,719.04
DOW   29,683.74
QQQ   279.94
Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Rare Biden-Trump Alliance to Trigger Boom in US Lithium (Ad)
You Don't Have to Go It Alone. It's Time to Let Go and Let Others Help.
Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple? 
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
S&P 500   3,719.04
DOW   29,683.74
QQQ   279.94
Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Rare Biden-Trump Alliance to Trigger Boom in US Lithium (Ad)
You Don't Have to Go It Alone. It's Time to Let Go and Let Others Help.
Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple? 
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
S&P 500   3,719.04
DOW   29,683.74
QQQ   279.94
Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Rare Biden-Trump Alliance to Trigger Boom in US Lithium (Ad)
You Don't Have to Go It Alone. It's Time to Let Go and Let Others Help.
Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple? 
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
S&P 500   3,719.04
DOW   29,683.74
QQQ   279.94
Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Rare Biden-Trump Alliance to Trigger Boom in US Lithium (Ad)
You Don't Have to Go It Alone. It's Time to Let Go and Let Others Help.
Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple? 
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?

Taiwan to end quarantine for arrivals starting Oct. 13

Thu., September 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus take morning exercises at a park in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan on Thursday said it will end mandatory COVID-19 quarantines for people arriving from overseas beginning Oct. 13.

The Central Epidemic Command Center announced that the previous weeklong requirement will be replaced with a seven-day self-monitoring period.

A rapid antigen test will still be required upon arrival, but those showing no symptoms will be allowed to take public transportation.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang said the current limit of 150,000 visitors allowed to enter Taiwan weekly will also be gradually relaxed.

Taiwan has been one of the few places in the world that has held on to a quarantine for all arrivals throughout the course of the pandemic.

In recent months, it has relaxed its measures and currently requires travelers to isolate in a hotel for three days, followed by four days at a private residence.

Wang said epidemic prevention regulations will continue to be loosened and that Taiwan would learn to live with the virus through constant self-regulation. That stands in strong contrast with mainland China's hard-line “zero-COVID” policy that has put millions of people under lockdown, upending daily life and the national economy.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the "7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.