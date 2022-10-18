Take note: Jazz may have lost their hashtag to Apple

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,719.05 (+1.12%)
DOW   30,521.56 (+1.11%)
QQQ   269.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   142.35 (-0.04%)
MSFT   237.40 (-0.05%)
META   132.56 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   100.28 (+0.31%)
AMZN   115.55 (+1.55%)
TSLA   218.02 (-0.61%)
NVDA   118.49 (-0.33%)
NIO   12.16 (-0.41%)
BABA   75.85 (-1.20%)
AMD   57.23 (-1.26%)
T   15.53 (+1.44%)
MU   51.95 (-2.90%)
CGC   2.58 (+1.98%)
F   11.96 (+1.10%)
GE   70.36 (+2.52%)
DIS   97.86 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.56 (+3.14%)
PYPL   84.97 (+0.37%)
PFE   44.09 (+1.01%)
NFLX   240.19 (-2.00%)
S&P 500   3,719.05 (+1.12%)
DOW   30,521.56 (+1.11%)
QQQ   269.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   142.35 (-0.04%)
MSFT   237.40 (-0.05%)
META   132.56 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   100.28 (+0.31%)
AMZN   115.55 (+1.55%)
TSLA   218.02 (-0.61%)
NVDA   118.49 (-0.33%)
NIO   12.16 (-0.41%)
BABA   75.85 (-1.20%)
AMD   57.23 (-1.26%)
T   15.53 (+1.44%)
MU   51.95 (-2.90%)
CGC   2.58 (+1.98%)
F   11.96 (+1.10%)
GE   70.36 (+2.52%)
DIS   97.86 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.56 (+3.14%)
PYPL   84.97 (+0.37%)
PFE   44.09 (+1.01%)
NFLX   240.19 (-2.00%)
S&P 500   3,719.05 (+1.12%)
DOW   30,521.56 (+1.11%)
QQQ   269.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   142.35 (-0.04%)
MSFT   237.40 (-0.05%)
META   132.56 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   100.28 (+0.31%)
AMZN   115.55 (+1.55%)
TSLA   218.02 (-0.61%)
NVDA   118.49 (-0.33%)
NIO   12.16 (-0.41%)
BABA   75.85 (-1.20%)
AMD   57.23 (-1.26%)
T   15.53 (+1.44%)
MU   51.95 (-2.90%)
CGC   2.58 (+1.98%)
F   11.96 (+1.10%)
GE   70.36 (+2.52%)
DIS   97.86 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.56 (+3.14%)
PYPL   84.97 (+0.37%)
PFE   44.09 (+1.01%)
NFLX   240.19 (-2.00%)
S&P 500   3,719.05 (+1.12%)
DOW   30,521.56 (+1.11%)
QQQ   269.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   142.35 (-0.04%)
MSFT   237.40 (-0.05%)
META   132.56 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   100.28 (+0.31%)
AMZN   115.55 (+1.55%)
TSLA   218.02 (-0.61%)
NVDA   118.49 (-0.33%)
NIO   12.16 (-0.41%)
BABA   75.85 (-1.20%)
AMD   57.23 (-1.26%)
T   15.53 (+1.44%)
MU   51.95 (-2.90%)
CGC   2.58 (+1.98%)
F   11.96 (+1.10%)
GE   70.36 (+2.52%)
DIS   97.86 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.56 (+3.14%)
PYPL   84.97 (+0.37%)
PFE   44.09 (+1.01%)
NFLX   240.19 (-2.00%)

Take note: Jazz may have lost their hashtag to Apple

Tue., October 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

Apple's CEO Tim Cook meets the students of the Apple Academy at the Federico II University, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Take note: The Utah Jazz evidently need a new hashtag.

The team's long-used hashtag — #TakeNote — was used by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet on Tuesday, accompanied by an Apple logo emoji. It raises questions about how the phrase will be used in the team's marketing plans going forward.

“That was weird. I saw that when you all did," Jazz owner Ryan Smith said Tuesday at a Salt Lake City news conference unrelated to hashtag matters. “Got to look into it."

Cook and Smith are friends; Cook has even sat courtside with Smith for at least one Jazz game.

Apple Inc. unveiled the latest innovations with its iPad and Apple TV products on Tuesday, and Cook's early morning tweet with the hashtag and a short video that also made use of the “Take Note" phrase was basically the kickoff to his company's announcements.

The Jazz have “#TakeNote" on multiple displays in their arena, plus they have used it on merchandise. The team started using the hashtag in 2016, got away from it briefly and began using it again in 2019.

And just last week, the Jazz announced a partnership with Utah-based company Chatbooks — including a promotion where Chatbooks would “display a collage of fans’ social media photos" on the video boards hanging over center court.

The plan was to tell fans to post photos on social media with the #TakeNote hashtag to have them considered for those collages.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.