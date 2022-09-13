Tapestry Stock Could Overcome Technical Resistance

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) is down 1.9% at $36.21 at last check, after Jefferies raised the stock's price target to $47 from $45, following the company's Investor Day, where it detailed three-year targets that were above analysts' expectations. Additionally, it looks as though the equity's rally may have legs, given TPR recently approached a trendline with historically bullish implications. This could help the shares overcome a long-term ceiling at the $37.50 region and trim its 10.8% year-to-date deficit. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, TPR is now within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. The security has seen five similar signals over the last three years, and was higher one month later 80% of the time, averaging a 7.9% gain for that period. A comparable move from its current perch would place it over the $39 level for the first time since March.

Options look like a solid route as premiums are looking affordable right now. The security's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 39% stands higher than just 13% of readings from the past 12 months. In other words, these players are pricing in low volatility expectations right now.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

