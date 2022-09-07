Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay

S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going

Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay

Wed., September 7, 2022 | Michelle Chapman And Anne D'innocenzio, AP Business Writers

A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter of 2022, but its profits plunged nearly 90% because it slashed prices to clear inventories of clothing, home goods and other discretionary items. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing its Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years.

Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span.

“In discussions about the company’s longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to assure our stakeholders that Brian intends to stay in his role beyond the traditional retirement age of 65," said Monica Lozano, the lead independent director of Target's board in a release on Wednesday.

Sales at the discount retailer have grown steadily since Cornell took the top job in 2014.

The Minneapolis-based chain had been accelerating its online services such as curbside pickup and same-day services while sprucing up its stores well before the pandemic. During the height of the health crisis, Target became a lifeline to millions of people trying to limit their exposure during the pandemic.

The company has also been out front with its investment with workers. It raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2020, a commitment it pledged in 2017 and well ahead of many grocery rivals. Earlier this year, Target adopted minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets.

But now the company, like other retailers, is trying to navigate tremendous shifts in consumer behavior with the worst of the pandemic in the rear view mirror while it wrestles with soaring prices and rising wages for workers. Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter, but its profit plunged nearly 90% after it was forced to slash prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and electronics.

Before joining Target, Brian spent more than 30 years in escalating leadership positions at retail and consumer-product companies. Roles included chief marketing officer at Safeway Inc. and CEO at Michaels, Walmart's Sam’s Club and PepsiCo Americas Foods.


The company also announced Wednesday that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire. Valdez will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management.

Shares of Target were virtually unchanged in premarket trading.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.