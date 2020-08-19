Target, Momenta Pharmaceuticals rise; BioMarin, TJX fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $21.31 to $52.12.

Johnson & Johnson is buying the biotechnology company for $6.5 billion.

Hudson Ltd., up $2.33 to $7.46.

Dufry Group AG, the travel retailer's majority owner, is buying the remaining shares of the company.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., down $41.82 to $76.72.

The Food and Drug Administration wants more information on the drug developer's potential hemophilia treatment before considering its approval.

TJX Companies Inc., down $3.09 to $54.36.

The owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other retail chains reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Cree Inc., down $5.13 to $63.31.

The maker of lighting products gave investors a weak fiscal first-quarter profit forecast.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., down $1.22 to $11.06.

The company fired chief financial officer Jiong Shao a week after saying it had uncovered a fraudulent attempt to manipulate its stock.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $3.36 to $65.70.

The Food and Drug Administration rejected the biotechnology company's rheumatoid arthritis drug.

Target Corp., up $17.32 to $154.22.

The retailer blew away Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts thanks to surging sales.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.2 $150.09 flat 2.69% 21.94 Buy $164.27 Hudson (HUD) 1.3 $5.13 flat N/A -3.15 Hold $9.67 TJX Companies (TJX) 2.5 $57.45 flat N/A 41.93 Buy $64.72 Target (TGT) 2.7 $136.90 flat 1.93% 25.35 Buy $131.72 Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) 1.2 $30.81 flat N/A -14.53 Buy $43.44 Cree (CREE) 1.2 $68.44 flat N/A -25.63 Hold $56.31 Gilead Sciences (GILD) 2.1 $69.06 flat 3.94% -287.74 Hold $79.60 Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) 1.3 $12.28 flat N/A -7.53 Buy $30.00