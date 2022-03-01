Target navigates tricky holiday season, posts strong outlook





NEW YORK (AP) — Target pushed through headwinds — from inflation to congested ports — to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season.

Fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 12%, sales increased 9.4% and the Minneapolis retailer on Tuesday released an upbeat revenue outlook for 2022.

Shares jumped more than 5% before the opening bell.

Retailers are facing rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide. Yet Target, because of its size, was able to charter vessels and fill its shelves ahead of the holiday shipping crunch.

Net income for the quarter that ended Jan. 29 reached $1.54 billion, or $3.21 per share. Adjusted earnings per share for the latest quarter was $3.19, easily topping the $2.85 that industry analysts were looking for, according to FactSet. It also topped last year's fourth-quarter profit of $1.38 billion, or $2.73 per share.

Revenue was $31 billion compared with Wall Street projections of $31.32 billion.

The company registered an 8.9% increase in sales at stores opened at least a year, while online sales rose 9.2%. More than 95% of Target's fourth-quarter sales were fulfilled by its stores.

Target expects low- to mid-single digit revenue growth for the current fiscal year.

That comes as the retailer Target aims to recruit and hold on its workers with higher pay. The company announced Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

The company is also expanding its partnerships with various brands. Last year, it began rolling out Ulta Beauty shops in its stores as part of a deal with the beauty retailer. It plans to eventually have shops in 800 of its stores.

Target has roughly 1,900 stores and 350,000 employees in the U.S.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.