S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)
Target Rolls Out Early Holiday Discounts for Shoppers

Tue., October 18, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Last week on Monday, Oct. 15, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced an early start to its Black Friday Deals. Its Deal of the Day and Weeklong Black Friday Deals are set to run through Thanksgiving Week, giving consumers seven weeks of discounts on items like toys, electronics, everyday essentials, and more for the holiday season.

Target stock is on the rise today, last seen up 4.8% at $156.35, though the equity could still hit a snag at its 110-day moving average, which has pressure shares lower since mid-May and helped contribute to the stock's disastrous post-earnings bear gap. Target stock is now down 32.3% this year. 

Nonetheless, Target now offers a very attractive valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68. The stock also provides a solid dividend yield of 2.97% at a forward dividend of $4.32. Moreover, the business has performed consistently well over multiple years, reporting 40.7% revenue growth and 136.5% net income growth between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022.

However, the company is expected to end fiscal 2023 with a massive 40.7% drop in earnings, which has been a big contributing factor in TGT’s bearish form this past year. Still, Target is estimated to report 3.5% revenue growth for fiscal 2023. In addition, the business is expected to bounce back for fiscal 2024 with another 3.5% estimated increase in revenues and a 47.8% estimated increase in earnings, making the stock potential long-term buy for value investors from a risk-reward standpoint.

