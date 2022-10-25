Target This Semiconductor Stock Next Month

The below is an excerpt from this yesterday's episode of Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week, featuring Schaeffer's Senior Market Strategist Matthew Timpane, CFA. Below, Matthew makes a bullish case for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

There’s plenty of semiconductor stocks I’m not a fan of, but if you want to take a shot on something beaten down, look for the leader, and Nvidia is that. The stock breaking out of a downtrend pushing above its 20-day moving average, and recently found support at the -50% year-over-year level.

The 120-strike is peak put open interest, and we pushed above that level last week, so that could be support. Semiconductors are also about to enter a historically bullish month of November, the most bullish month of the year. Nvidia has positive results 58.3% of the time through expiration.

Puts have been growing in popularity over the last 10 weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.03 ranks four percentage points from an annual high.



What's more, Nvidia's stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at 97 out of 100. This means the equity has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the last year.

Join Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week now and tune in every Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. to get ready for the trading week with me. Click here for more information to get started.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .