S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet
Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet
Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet
Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet
Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet
Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet
Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet
Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet
Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum

Tata group regains control of debt-laden Air India

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | Ashok Sharma, Associated Press


FILE- Air India planes are parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Tata Sons, India's oldest and largest conglomerate, on Thursday regained the ownership of the country's debt-laden national carrier Air India that it launched decades ago but was taken over by the government. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his meeting with Air India officials to put his company's nominees on a new board. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tata Sons, India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, has regained ownership of Air India, the country’s debt-laden national carrier.

Tata pioneered commercial aviation in India when it launched the airline in 1932. It was taken over by the government in 1953.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ahead of a meeting with Air India officials. In October, Tata's 180 billion rupee ($2.4 billion) bid for the carrier prevailed over a smaller bid by India SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh.

``We are delighted that this process is complete. Happy to have Air India back and we hope to create a world-class airline,″ Chandrasekaran told reporters.

Tata will absorb 153 billion rupees ($2 billion) of the airline’s more than 615 billion rupees ($8.2 billion) debt burden, a government statement said.

It takes control over a fleet of 121 Air India aircraft and 25 planes of its subsidiary Air India Express, which operates low-cost flights to more than 30 destinations in India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

As part of its economic reform agenda, the Modi government has pledged to sell more than a dozen loss-making government-run companies. An initial sale attempt by the government in 2018 failed to attract any bidders for Air India.

The Tata group is a sprawling collection of nearly 100 companies that includes the country’s largest automaker, the largest private steel company and a leading outsourcing firm. The companies employ more than 350,000 people around the world. Tata bought Jaguar and Land Rover for $2.3 billion from Ford in June 2008.

Tata also runs a budget airline, Air Asia India, in cooperation with Malaysian carrier Air Asia Berhad, and a full-service carrier, Vistara, with Singapore Airlines.

Air India serves 101 destinations including 57 domestic routes and has flights to 33 countries on four continents.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.