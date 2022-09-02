Technical Data Shows Big Change in This Hedge Fund Favorite

S&P 500   3,966.85
DOW   31,656.42
QQQ   301.86
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/1/2022
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading
S&P 500   3,966.85
DOW   31,656.42
QQQ   301.86
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/1/2022
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading
S&P 500   3,966.85
DOW   31,656.42
QQQ   301.86
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/1/2022
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading
S&P 500   3,966.85
DOW   31,656.42
QQQ   301.86
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/1/2022
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading

Technical Data Shows Big Change in This Hedge Fund Favorite

Fri., September 2, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Subscribers to Chart of the Week received this commentary on Sunday, August 28.

With all eyes on the Jackson Hole symposium this week, interest was sparked on our trading team when Bloomberg reported an increase in bets for hedge fund managers in tech. Specifically, funds for U.S. megacap tech shows Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) carries the most popular long position. But funds also took bets and boosted the likes of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and others.

However, this lack of diversification in their portfolios poses issues. Per Senior Market Analyst Chris Prybal, when these funds buy the same names they are suffering from concentration risk. Similar to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), the stock sold off and subsequently saw funds pile on, making it difficult to get out of the position during mass exits.

Also of interest is AAPL’s 50-day buy-to-open put/call volume ratio, which has flipped from the most bullish of all-time (late last year the reading dropped below 0.3, or 7+ calls per every 10 options traded), to above 1.0 for the first time ever. This indicates puts have been bought-to-open over calls in the past 50 days.

CBOEpcchartcotw

Even short-term traders are preferring puts, with the security's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.24 standing in the elevated 89th percentile of annual readings. Digging a little deeper, in the past 10 days, the August 175 call and 170 put from the same series have been the most popular, with more than 1.1 million contracts purchased, combined, per TradeAlert.


These options are looking affordable, which could indicate a part of the equity’s lofty put/call ratio. The stock’s Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 25% stands in the relatively low 18th percentile of readings from the last 12 months, implying options traders are pricing in lower-than-usual volatility expectations. What's more, AAPL’s Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) tally of 93 out of 100 suggests the equity tends to outperform said volatility expectations.

On a strictly technical level, Apple stock has given a mediocre performance (at best) in 2022. Off 7% in this time frame, Friday is eyeing the security’s first close below the 20-day moving average since the shares broke above the trendline’s resistance back in early July. And while the tech powerhouse remains 11% higher year-over-year, it’s lost almost 4% in the last week alone, leaving hedge fund managers and options traders alike on a road of caution for the coming weeks and months.

dailyaaplsincemay

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.