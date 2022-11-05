S&P 500   3,770.55
Technical Support in Place for Mosaic Stock

Fri., November 4, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) stock is inching higher today, after yesterday's 5.8% drop was caught by consistent support at the $46 level. Despite a 6% deficit in the last three months, the stock could be preparing for a near-term bounce, as MOS has just pulled back to a trendline with historically bullish implications. 
 
MOS is currently within one standard deviation of its 320-day moving average. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, the equity has seen three similar signals in the last three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging an 18.4% gain. A move of similar magnitude from the stock's current perch at $49.30 would put the shares back above the $58 level for the first time since August.   
 
MOS Nov4
 
Some tailwinds could arise from the brokerage bunch as well, as seven of the 15 analysts in coverage still carry a "hold" or worse rating on MOS despite its outperformance this year. 
 
Options traders could be in luck, too. The security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a high 95 out of 100, meaning MOS has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

