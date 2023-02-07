Technical Support in Place for Oil Stock

Oil and gas name EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has been sliding since its late January peak, last seen down 1.2% at $123.14, and now sporting a 4.8% year-to-date deficit. There is reason to believe the shares could soon stage a bounce, however, as this pullback has EOG within one standard deviation of its 260-day moving average -- a trendline with historically bullish implications.

Over the past three years, EOG has seen three similar signals, after which the stock has been positive one month later 67% of the time, averaging a 7.5% gain, according to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. The equity's 200-day moving average has provided support over the last 12 months as well.

Now could be a good time to weigh in on the security's next move with options. The stock is seeing attractively priced premiums at the moment, per EOG's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 34%, which sits in the 12th percentile of its annual range.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here