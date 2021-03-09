Technology rebound leads stocks higher in early US trading

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk in front of a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, cheered by the imminent passage of the U.S. stimulus package, although that optimism was tempered by worries about inflation and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, cheered by the imminent passage of the U.S. stimulus package, although that optimism was tempered by worries about inflation and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, cheered by the imminent passage of the U.S. stimulus package, although that optimism was tempered by worries about inflation and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A worker wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, cheered by the imminent passage of the U.S. stimulus package, although that optimism was tempered by worries about inflation and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
This Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange, right, in New York. Big technology companies are leading the stock market higher in early trading, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, a day after another slump in the sector pulled the Nasdaq more than 10% below its February peak. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
A surge in big technology stocks was pulling the stock market sharply higher on Tuesday, as a fall in bond yields was helping beaten-down technology companies recover.
The surge comes a day after the Nasdaq closed 10% below its February peak, what is known as a “correction” on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 was up 1.4% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was up 2.9%, led by gains in Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Cisco. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is weighted less toward tech than the other two indexes, was up a more modest 0.5%.
Investors were relieved to see that long-term interest rates were falling in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.53% after trading above 1.60% a day earlier. Higher bond yields tend to pull money away from high-priced stocks like technology companies, which have been soaring through the pandemic.
Yields have been climbing with rising expectations for growth and the inflation that could follow. Higher yields put downward pressure on stocks generally, in part because they can steer away dollars that might have gone into the stock market into bonds instead. That makes investors less willing to pay such high prices for stocks, especially those that look the most expensive, such as technology stocks.
Striking the “correction” level for the Nasdaq is also important for many investors and traders who use technical indicators to decide when to buy or sell stocks. A correction is typically seen as a healthy moment for any market, giving investors a chance to pause and reallocate their investments without the volatility and stress that a bear market typically can bring.
Investors have been betting that $1.9 trillion in coming government stimulus will help lift the economy out of its coronavirus-induced malaise. There are also investors who are betting that stimulus and an improving economy will result in some inflation down the road.
The U.S. economic aid package, passed narrowly by the Senate on Saturday, provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extends emergency unemployment benefits. It's a victory for President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, and final congressional approval is expected this week.
Oil prices were moving modestly lower as well, continuing a two-day slide. U.S. crude oil fell 1.1% to $64.35 a barrel.
7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine
Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.
Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.
All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.
Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.
View the "7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine".