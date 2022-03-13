Technology Trends Making Entrepreneurs Turn to Mexico





Spiceworks Ziff Davis anticipates that 66 percent of Mexican companies will supplement their IT budgets in 2022 to boost their competitive edge and venture into new technologies compared to 70 percent of companies in Latin America with the same idea. The organization has also gathered statistics regarding why companies in Latin America have opted to increase their IT budgets. For instance:

Increased security concerns have made 25 percent of Mexican organizations boost their IT budgets compared to 37 percent of all companies in Latin America.

23 percent of the total companies surveyed in Latin America cited that currency fluctuations made them decide to increase their IT budgets as compared to 18 percent of businesses in Mexico which arrived at the same decision.

Let's discuss the software development-related ones.

Artificial intelligence

AI has been one of the backbones of modern technologies. It's linked to the term "smart" while referring to gadgets such as smartphones, smart cars and smart toilets. Multiple electronic gadget manufacturing companies in Mexico are currently using AI algorithms to create advanced smart products to make them more easier-to-use. Furthermore, software development companies are adding AI to their computers to help reduce the failure rate, increase development speed, provide accurate cost and timeline estimates for the software and strategic management.

Related: The Benefits of Outsourcing Your Blog Content

Democratization of data and technology

Multiple software development organizations have been under pressure and utilized a lot of labor expenses to hire top-notch IT programmers to code for new software. In 2022, it is estimated that IT companies in Mexico will venture into using AI and IoT infrastructure without owning copyrights to any proprietary piece of cognitive code or server. It will help reduce coding costs and speed up the software development processes. Inadequate programming knowledge or understanding of data structures won't be a barrier anymore if you implement this world-changing idea of no-code interfaces into your company.

Virtualization

With lockdown regulations leading to the closure of companies in Mexico, most of them are trying to develop visualized systems to allow employees to work from home. These systems will create even better flexible working hours for software developers, reducing the development timelines.

Related: What Not to Do When Outsourcing

Benefits of U.S. businesses working with nearshore software development companies

There are a lot of nearshore software development companies in Mexico that have emerged over the recent years due to the rising demand for outsourced software development services in the US. If you have a company in the US and your main company objectives are not IT-related, getting a nearshore software development organization to handle your software development will yield multiple benefits, including:

Reduced language and cultural barriers

For a successful software development process, you must consider the communication and cultural features of the company you're working with. Luckily, Mexico shares a border with the US. It implies there's been a healthy cultural interaction between the two nations over the years. English is the second spoken language in Mexico, making communication easier.

Shared time zones

As much as offshore software development companies can bring on the table in terms of software creation experience, they can't match the convenience of working with nearshore companies based on time zones. Mexico is approximately one hour ahead of the US, meaning it'll be easier for you to schedule meetings even during the day.

Conclusion

Many IT companies have invested in software development to help increase their competitive edge over others and match with the evolving technology in Mexico and other countries worldwide. With statistics showing more organizations are willing to allocate more budget for software development in 2022, it's ideal you pull up resources to be among the competitive IT companies. You can outsource software development solutions from Mexico if your company is based in the US and your financial analysis report shows outsourcing the services from a nearshore company will be cheaper.

Related: Here's How to Know When You Should Outsource

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.