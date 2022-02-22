Tempur-Sealy, TransUnion fall; Tegna, Meritor rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Macy's Inc., down $1.28 to $24.42.
The department store chain gave investors a disappointing forecast for a key sales measure.
JELD-WEN Holding Inc., down $1.40 to $22.21.
The maker of doors and windows reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.
Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $7.27 to $30.14.
The mattress maker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
General Mills Inc., down 81 cents to $67.34.
The maker of Cheerios cereal warned investors that supply shortages will continue to hurt some of its operations.
Tegna Inc., up $1.49 to $22.44.
Standard General is taking the television station owner private in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion.
Meritor Inc., up $10.80 to $35.47.
Cummins is buying the supplier of parts for commercial vehicles and heavy equipment for about $3.7 billion.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., up $2.78 to $20.90.
Veritas Capital is buying the book publisher for $2.8 billion.
TransUnion, down $6.29 to $91.50.
The credit reporting company's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally
