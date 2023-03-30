With the second quarter of 2023 approaching, investors need to get a feel of what analysts are expecting. Of the 10,966 ratings on stocks in the S&P 500, 53.5% are Buy ratings, 40.3% are Hold ratings, and 6.2% are Sell ratings, according to the data from FactSet.

However, the percentage of Buy ratings is below the 5-year (month-end) average of 54.2%, while the other two ratings are above the same benchmark. With such a backdrop, let’s look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of April 2023.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The First Week Of April 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of March 28, 2023, to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of April 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of April 2023:

WD-40

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 6. Its shares are up by almost 1% in the last month and up over 7% year-to-date.

As of this writing, WD-40 shares are trading at above $172.50, with a 52-week range of $145.16 to $209.64, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.3 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 37.

Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 5. Its shares are up by over 3% in the last month and up over 1% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Simply Good Foods shares are trading at above $38.50, with a 52-week range of $29.21 to $45.77, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.8 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 31.70.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 4. Its shares are down by almost 4% in the last month but are up almost 1% year-to-date.

As of this writing, MSC Industrial Direct shares are trading at above $82.30, with a 52-week range of $71.33 to $90.04, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.5 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 12.90.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 4. Its shares are down by almost 10% in the last month but are up over 5% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Acuity Brands shares are trading at above $175.20, with a 52-week range of $142.71 to $202.90, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.5 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 15.80.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 3. Its shares are down by over 1% in the last month but are down almost 5% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Science Applications International shares are trading at above $105, with a 52-week range of $79.33 to $117.94, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.7 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 22.

Levi Strauss

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 6. Its shares are down by almost 1% in the last month but are up over 13% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Levi Strauss shares are trading at above $17.60, with a 52-week range of $13.57 to $21.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $6.5 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 12.40.

RPM International

RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 6. Its shares are down by almost 5% in the last month and down almost 13% year-to-date.

As of this writing, RPM International shares are trading at above $84.80, with a 52-week range of $74.56 to $106.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.8 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 20.50.

Lamb Weston Holdings

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 6. Its shares are up by almost 1% in the last month and up almost 14% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Lamb Weston Holdings shares are trading at above $101.00, with a 52-week range of $59.03 to $102.77, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $14.6 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 31.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 5. Its shares are up by over 4% in the last month but are down almost 4% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Conagra Brands shares are trading at above $37.20, with a 52-week range of $31.02 to $41.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17.7 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 26.30.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to report its earnings on April 6. Its shares are down by almost 1% in the last month and down over 5% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Constellation Brands shares are trading at above $218.00, with a 52-week range of $208.12 to $261.53, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 2,228.

