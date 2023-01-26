The fourth quarter earnings season for the S&P 500 didn’t get off to a strong start. So far, 11% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported actual results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Of these, 67% announced EPS above the estimates, which is less than the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively, according to the data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of Feb 2023.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The First Week Of Feb 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of Jan. 25, 2022, to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of Feb 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of Feb 2023:

McDonald's

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) is set to report its earnings on January 31. Its shares are up by almost 3% year to date and up over 2% in the last month. As of this writing, McDonald's shares are trading at around $270, with a 52-week range of $217.68 to $302.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $197 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 33.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is set to report its earnings on February 1. Its shares are up by over 4% year to date and up over 5% in the last month. As of this writing, Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are trading at around $573, with a 52-week range of $475.77 to $618.36, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $237 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 32.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is set to report its earnings on January 31. Its shares are down by almost 13% year to date and down over 12% in the last month. As of this writing, Pfizer shares are trading at around $44.60, with a 52-week range of $41.45 to $56.32, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $252 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 8.60.

Merck & Co.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) is set to report its earnings on February 2. Its shares are down by almost 2% year to date and down over 2% in the last month. As of this writing, Merck & Co. shares are trading at around $108, with a 52-week range of $72.88 to $115.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $278 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 18.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is set to report its earnings on February 2. Its shares are down by over 5% year to date and down almost 5% in the last month. As of this writing, Eli Lilly shares are trading at around $346, with a 52-week range of $231.87 to $384.44, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $337 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 52.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is set to report its earnings on February 1. Its shares are up by almost 19% year to date and up almost 24% in the last month. As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at around $142, with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $328.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $380 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 13.60.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) is set to report its earnings on January 31. Its shares are up by almost 3% year to date and up almost 5% in the last month. As of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares are trading at around $113, with a 52-week range of $73.49 to $126.54, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $464 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 9.20.

Amazon

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to report its earnings on February 2. Its shares are up by almost 15% year to date and up almost 18% in the last month. As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at around $93.50, with a 52-week range of $81.43 to $170.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $994 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 88.40.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is set to report its earnings on February 2. Its shares (Cl. A) are up by almost 11% year to date and up almost 14% in the last month. As of this writing, Alphabet shares (Cl. A) are trading at around $96.40, with a 52-week range of $83.34 to $151.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.20 trillion. It has a P/E ratio of over 19.60.

Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to report its earnings on February 2. Its shares are up by almost 10% year to date and up over 13% in the last month. As of this writing, Apple shares are trading at around $141, with a 52-week range of $124.17 to $179.61, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.20 trillion. It has a P/E ratio of over 23.30.

