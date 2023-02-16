Companies with a strong earnings growth rate are usually on traders’ radars. Thus, it is important to keep track of stocks that are due to announce their earnings report card. The fourth quarter earnings season is currently underway. Though many major stocks have already announced their earnings, some are still due to reveal their earnings.

About 69% of the S&P 500 companies have announced their results for Q4 2022 as of last week, according to the data from Factset. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the fourth week of Feb 2023.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Fourth Week Of Feb 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of Feb. 15, 2023, to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the fourth week of Feb 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the fourth week of Feb 2023:

Q4 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) is set to report its earnings on February 23. Its shares are down by almost 11% in the last three months but are up by over 2% year to date. As of this writing, Pioneer Natural Resources shares are trading at around $232, with a 52-week range of $200.09 to $288.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $55 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 8.30.

Moderna

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is set to report its earnings on February 23. Its shares are down by over 5% in the last three months and down over 2% year to date. As of this writing, Moderna shares are trading at around $174, with a 52-week range of $115.03 to $217.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $65.80 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 6.30.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is set to report its earnings on February 24. Its shares are down by almost 10% in the last three months but are up almost 3% year to date. As of this writing, EOG Resources shares are trading at around $132, with a 52-week range of $92.16 to $150.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $78 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 10.40.

TJX

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is set to report its earnings on February 22. Its shares are up by over 7% in the last three months and up over 1% year to date. As of this writing, TJX shares are trading at around $80, with a 52-week range of $53.69 to $83.13, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $93 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 28.10.

Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) is set to report its earnings on February 23. Its shares are up by over 23% in the last three months and up almost 23% year to date. As of this writing, Booking Holdings shares are trading at around $2,508, with a 52-week range of $1,616.85 to $2,715.66, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $93 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 40.50.

American Tower REIT

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is set to report its earnings on February 23. Its shares are down by over 2% in the last three months but are up by almost 2% year to date. As of this writing, American Tower REIT shares are trading at around $215, with a 52-week range of $178.17 to $282.47, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $101 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 34.10.

Intuit

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is set to report its earnings on February 23. Its shares are up by almost 4% in the last three months and up over 8% year to date. As of this writing, Intuit shares are trading at around $420, with a 52-week range of $339.36 to $539.33, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $117 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 64.20.

Home Depot

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is set to report its earnings on February 21. Its shares are up by over 2% in the last three months and up almost 1% year to date. As of this writing, Home Depot shares are trading at around $317, with a 52-week range of $264.51 to $357.42, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $329 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 19.10.

Walmart

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is set to report its earnings on February 21. Its shares are down by over 1% in the last three months but are up almost 3% year to date. As of this writing, Walmart shares are trading at around $144, with a 52-week range of $117.27 to $160.77, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $393 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 44.90.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to report its earnings on February 22. Its shares are up by almost 38% in the last three months and up over 57% year to date. As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading at above $228, with a 52-week range of $108.13 to $289.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $535 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 97.70.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here