The fourth quarter earnings season officially started this week. Wall Street is expecting a rough quarter ahead, with Goldman Sachs and other banks preparing for layoffs. Moreover, a slowing economy, high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s continued policy of raising interest rates could mean a drop in profits for the S&P 500 companies.

Analysts last quarter reduced their full-year 2023 earnings-per-share forecasts by 4.4%, according to FactSet. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the third week of Jan 2023.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Jan 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of Jan. 11, 2022, to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the third week of Jan 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the third week of Jan 2023:

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is set to report its earnings on January 17. Its shares are up by over 10% in the last three months and up almost 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Interactive Brokers Group shares are trading above $75, with a 52-week range of $52.18 to $81.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $31 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 24.40.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC) is set to report its earnings on January 19. Its shares are up by over 9% in the last three months and up almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Truist Financial shares are trading above $46, with a 52-week range of $40.01 to $68.95, giving the company a market cap of more than $60 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 10.50.

PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) is set to report its earnings on January 18. Its shares are up by almost 13% in the last three months and up over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, PNC Financial Services shares are trading above $164, with a 52-week range of $143.52 to $228.14, giving the company a market cap of more than $66 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 12.40.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) is set to report its earnings on January 20. Its shares are up by over 33% in the last three months and up almost 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, Schlumberger shares are trading above $55, with a 52-week range of $30.65 to $56.28, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $78 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 26.90.

Prologis

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is set to report its earnings on January 18. Its shares are up by almost 16% in the last three months but are down by almost 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Prologis shares are trading above $116, with a 52-week range of $98.03 to $174.54, giving the company a market cap of more than $109 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 21.70.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is set to report its earnings on January 17. Its shares are up by over 21% in the last three months but are down by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Goldman Sachs shares are trading above $357, with a 52-week range of $277.84 to $404.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $119 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 9.50.

Netflix

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to report its earnings on January 19. Its shares are up by over 48% in the last three months and up over 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Netflix shares are trading above $327, with a 52-week range of $162.71 to $544.27, giving the company a market cap of more than $140 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 29.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is set to report its earnings on January 17. Its shares are up by over 16% in the last three months but are down by almost 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Morgan Stanley shares are trading above $88, with a 52-week range of $72.05 to $109.73, giving the company a market cap of more than $148 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 12.90.

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is set to report its earnings on January 18. Its shares are up by over 19% in the last three months and up almost 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, Charles Schwab shares are trading above $85, with a 52-week range of $59.35 to $96.24, giving the company a market cap of more than $159 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 26.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is set to report its earnings on January 19. Its shares are up by over 22% in the last three months but are down by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Procter & Gamble shares are trading above $151, with a 52-week range of $122.18 to $165.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $360 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 26.

