Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
Tech tool offers police 'mass surveillance on a budget'
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

Sat., September 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

Thousands of demonstrators gather to protest against the government at the Vencesla's Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.

Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000.

Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.

The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.

They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine and accused it of not being able to tackle soaring energy prices. The demonstrators also criticized NATO, and the European Union and the 27-nation bloc's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reach climate neutrality. The country belong to both organizations.

Fiala said everyone has a right to demonstrate, but said those protesting are expressing pro-Russia views “that are not in the interest of the Czech Republic and our citizens.”

The Czech Republic firmly supports Ukraine in its battle against Russia's invasion and has donated arms, including heavy weapons, to the Ukrainian armed forces.

The government is planning to call an emergency meeting of EU countries next week to seek a united approach to the energy crisis. The Czech Republic currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

