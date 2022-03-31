Tepid Full-Year Forecast Sends Walgreens Stock Lower

The shares of blue-chip pharmaceutical name Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) are down 2.6% at $46 this morning, even after the company reported a top- and bottom-line beat for its fiscal second-quarter. WBA cited high demand for its Covid-19 tests and vaccines during this winter's omicron variant wave. Walgreens decided to maintain its 2022 outlook, which could be weighing on the stock this morning, adding that it expects low single-digit profit growth for the year.

The stock's 180-day moving average continues to keep a tight lid on the shares, as it's done since WBA's mid-February plummet. The equity is looks ready to turn in a roughly 9% drop for its first quarter of 2021, and it's lost over 10% in the past 12 months.

The brokerage bunch has remained relatively quiet, though the sentiment surrounding WBA was already lukewarm. Of the 21 analysts in coverage, 17 say "hold," compared to just one "strong buy," and three "sell" ratings. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $53.43 is a 14.9% premium to last night's close.

In the options pits, short-term traders have been slightly put-biased than usual. This is per WBA's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.69, which sits higher than 72% of readings from the past year.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.