S&P 500   2,488.65 (-1.51%)
DOW   21,052.53 (-1.69%)
QQQ   183.37 (-1.42%)
AAPL   241.41 (-1.44%)
FB   154.18 (-2.53%)
MSFT   153.90 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   1,092.70 (-2.18%)
AMZN   1,906.59 (-0.64%)
CGC   13.25 (-3.99%)
NVDA   243.91 (-4.52%)
MU   41.22 (+0.32%)
GE   6.73 (-2.46%)
TSLA   480.01 (+5.62%)
AMD   42.59 (-4.27%)
T   27.46 (-4.52%)
F   4.24 (-2.75%)
NFLX   361.76 (-2.25%)
GILD   78.21 (+1.60%)
DIS   93.88 (-3.19%)
PRI   80.69 (-2.50%)
Tesla, Dave & Buster rise; Chewy, Macquarie fall

Posted on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Tesla Inc., up $25.54 to $480.01.

The electric vehicle maker reported a 40% surge in deliveries during the first quarter.

Chewy, Inc., down $1.69 to $33.37.

The online pet store beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and said it had a strong start in 2020.

Leggett & Platt Inc., down $1.49 to $22.72.

The furniture maker pulled its financial forecasts for 2020 as the virus pandemic saps demand.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., up 15 cents to $10.20.

A private equity firm is considering buying a stake in the restaurant and arcade operator, according to media reports.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp., down $5.76 to $18.25.

The operator of airport and oil storage infrastructure pulled its financial forecasts and suspended its dividend.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $4.24 to $181.25.

The clothing retailer suspended its stock buyback program and cut top executives' salaries.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.19 to $39.21.

Oil prices continued rising on hopes that Russia and Saudi Arabia will end their price war.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., up $1.87 to $22.94.

The biotechnology company signed a drug development deal with Johnson & Johnson.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Exxon Mobil (XOM)$39.21-2.9%8.88%11.67Hold$58.06
Leggett & Platt (LEG)$22.72-6.2%7.04%9.20Hold$54.50
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)$181.25-2.3%N/A36.69Buy$230.87
Fate Therapeutics (FATE)$22.94+8.9%N/A-16.04Buy$35.06
Chewy (CHWY)$33.37-4.8%N/AN/ABuy$36.25
Tesla (TSLA)$480.01+5.6%N/A-94.68Hold$460.91
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)$134.17+0.8%2.83%19.79Buy$157.46
Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)$18.25-24.0%21.92%10.20Hold$48.83

