QQQ   388.64 (+0.31%)
AAPL   150.79 (+1.23%)
MSFT   332.55 (+0.97%)
FB   333.76 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,924.46 (+1.90%)
TSLA   1,177.11 (-2.60%)
AMZN   3,294.09 (-0.72%)
NVDA   262.75 (+1.73%)
BABA   163.80 (-3.74%)
NIO   41.66 (+2.01%)
CGC   13.00 (-1.89%)
GE   105.99 (-0.23%)
AMD   126.81 (+1.26%)
MU   70.37 (-0.47%)
T   25.21 (-0.63%)
F   17.91 (-0.22%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.43%)
DIS   169.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   45.47 (+4.19%)
AMC   37.91 (+2.27%)
BA   211.88 (-1.26%)
QQQ   388.64 (+0.31%)
AAPL   150.79 (+1.23%)
MSFT   332.55 (+0.97%)
FB   333.76 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,924.46 (+1.90%)
TSLA   1,177.11 (-2.60%)
AMZN   3,294.09 (-0.72%)
NVDA   262.75 (+1.73%)
BABA   163.80 (-3.74%)
NIO   41.66 (+2.01%)
CGC   13.00 (-1.89%)
GE   105.99 (-0.23%)
AMD   126.81 (+1.26%)
MU   70.37 (-0.47%)
T   25.21 (-0.63%)
F   17.91 (-0.22%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.43%)
DIS   169.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   45.47 (+4.19%)
AMC   37.91 (+2.27%)
BA   211.88 (-1.26%)
QQQ   388.64 (+0.31%)
AAPL   150.79 (+1.23%)
MSFT   332.55 (+0.97%)
FB   333.76 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,924.46 (+1.90%)
TSLA   1,177.11 (-2.60%)
AMZN   3,294.09 (-0.72%)
NVDA   262.75 (+1.73%)
BABA   163.80 (-3.74%)
NIO   41.66 (+2.01%)
CGC   13.00 (-1.89%)
GE   105.99 (-0.23%)
AMD   126.81 (+1.26%)
MU   70.37 (-0.47%)
T   25.21 (-0.63%)
F   17.91 (-0.22%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.43%)
DIS   169.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   45.47 (+4.19%)
AMC   37.91 (+2.27%)
BA   211.88 (-1.26%)
QQQ   388.64 (+0.31%)
AAPL   150.79 (+1.23%)
MSFT   332.55 (+0.97%)
FB   333.76 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,924.46 (+1.90%)
TSLA   1,177.11 (-2.60%)
AMZN   3,294.09 (-0.72%)
NVDA   262.75 (+1.73%)
BABA   163.80 (-3.74%)
NIO   41.66 (+2.01%)
CGC   13.00 (-1.89%)
GE   105.99 (-0.23%)
AMD   126.81 (+1.26%)
MU   70.37 (-0.47%)
T   25.21 (-0.63%)
F   17.91 (-0.22%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.43%)
DIS   169.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   45.47 (+4.19%)
AMC   37.91 (+2.27%)
BA   211.88 (-1.26%)

Tesla falls on Musk tweet saying Hertz deal not signed yet

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer


A Tesla electric vehicle, left, sits in a charging station at a dealership, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Dedham, Mass. Shares of Tesla tumbled around 4% in premarket trading, Tuesday, Nov. 2, after its CEO and founder Elon Musk tweeted that a deal to sell 100,000 cars to Hertz had not been signed, suggesting it was not final. . (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Shares of Tesla Inc. tumbled about 1.5% in early trading on Tuesday after its CEO and founder Elon Musk tweeted that a contract to sell 100,000 cars to Hertz had not been signed, suggesting the deal had not been finalized.

Shortly after the market close Monday, an account called “Tesla Silicon Valley Club” tweeted an image of a graph showing Tesla's 8.5% gain for the day and thanked Musk. Musk tweeted a reply about six hours later: “You're welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.”

Hertz said on Tuesday that its plans haven't changed.

“As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles by the end of 2022 and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations,” the company said in an email. “Deliveries of the Teslas already have started, and consumer reaction to our commitment to lead in electrification has been beyond our expectations.”

Hertz first announced the deal just more than a week ago, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history. Financial details of the deal — such as how much Hertz was paying per car or the total price — were not revealed at the time. If Hertz were to pay the full $40,000 retail price for each Model 3, it would make the deal worth around $4 billion to the automaker.

News of the deal last week triggered a rally in Tesla’s stock, driving the the world’s most valuable automaker’s market value over the $1 trillion mark for the first time. Before Tuesday's dip, shares had risen about 33% in the week since the deal was announced.

Musk suggested in the same tweet reply on Monday night that Hertz would not be getting a discount and that the deal was inconsequential to his company's bottom line.

“Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers,” Musk's tweet continued. “Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics.”

In an interview with The Associated Press last week, Mark Fields, Hertz’ interim CEO, said that Teslas were already arriving at the company’s sites and should be available to rent sometime this month.

It's not entirely clear why Musk would complicate or potentially sabotage the Hertz deal, but public comments like his tend to be about gaining leverage in negotiations.

Bill Selesky, a senior analyst with Argus Research, suggests Musk understands his brand's value as a leader in electric vehicles and is trying to wring as much as he can out of Hertz.

“Hertz, if they do a deal with Tesla, will instantly be recognized as part of the EV revolution, not the problem,” Selesky said.

Shares of Tesla fell 1.5% in early trading Tuesday, to $1,190 per share.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)2.4$1,177.11-2.6%N/A613.08Hold$728.29
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.