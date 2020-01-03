Tesla, Hess rise; Incyte, Landec fall

S&P 500   3,234.85 (-0.71%)
DOW   28,634.88 (-0.81%)
QQQ   214.18 (-0.92%)
AAPL   297.43 (-0.97%)
FB   208.67 (-0.53%)
MSFT   158.62 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   1,361.52 (-0.52%)
AMZN   1,874.97 (-1.21%)
CGC   19.90 (-1.14%)
NVDA   236.07 (-1.60%)
MU   54.53 (-1.55%)
BABA   217.00 (-1.26%)
GE   11.97 (+0.34%)
TSLA   443.01 (+2.96%)
AMD   48.60 (-1.02%)
T   39.06 (+0.51%)
ACB   2.00 (-0.99%)
F   9.21 (-2.23%)
NFLX   325.90 (-1.19%)
PRI   131.71 (-0.09%)
BAC   34.90 (-2.08%)
GILD   65.07 (-0.25%)
DIS   146.50 (-1.15%)
S&P 500   3,234.85 (-0.71%)
DOW   28,634.88 (-0.81%)
QQQ   214.18 (-0.92%)
AAPL   297.43 (-0.97%)
FB   208.67 (-0.53%)
MSFT   158.62 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   1,361.52 (-0.52%)
AMZN   1,874.97 (-1.21%)
CGC   19.90 (-1.14%)
NVDA   236.07 (-1.60%)
MU   54.53 (-1.55%)
BABA   217.00 (-1.26%)
GE   11.97 (+0.34%)
TSLA   443.01 (+2.96%)
AMD   48.60 (-1.02%)
T   39.06 (+0.51%)
ACB   2.00 (-0.99%)
F   9.21 (-2.23%)
NFLX   325.90 (-1.19%)
PRI   131.71 (-0.09%)
BAC   34.90 (-2.08%)
GILD   65.07 (-0.25%)
DIS   146.50 (-1.15%)
S&P 500   3,234.85 (-0.71%)
DOW   28,634.88 (-0.81%)
QQQ   214.18 (-0.92%)
AAPL   297.43 (-0.97%)
FB   208.67 (-0.53%)
MSFT   158.62 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   1,361.52 (-0.52%)
AMZN   1,874.97 (-1.21%)
CGC   19.90 (-1.14%)
NVDA   236.07 (-1.60%)
MU   54.53 (-1.55%)
BABA   217.00 (-1.26%)
GE   11.97 (+0.34%)
TSLA   443.01 (+2.96%)
AMD   48.60 (-1.02%)
T   39.06 (+0.51%)
ACB   2.00 (-0.99%)
F   9.21 (-2.23%)
NFLX   325.90 (-1.19%)
PRI   131.71 (-0.09%)
BAC   34.90 (-2.08%)
GILD   65.07 (-0.25%)
DIS   146.50 (-1.15%)
S&P 500   3,234.85 (-0.71%)
DOW   28,634.88 (-0.81%)
QQQ   214.18 (-0.92%)
AAPL   297.43 (-0.97%)
FB   208.67 (-0.53%)
MSFT   158.62 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   1,361.52 (-0.52%)
AMZN   1,874.97 (-1.21%)
CGC   19.90 (-1.14%)
NVDA   236.07 (-1.60%)
MU   54.53 (-1.55%)
BABA   217.00 (-1.26%)
GE   11.97 (+0.34%)
TSLA   443.01 (+2.96%)
AMD   48.60 (-1.02%)
T   39.06 (+0.51%)
ACB   2.00 (-0.99%)
F   9.21 (-2.23%)
NFLX   325.90 (-1.19%)
PRI   131.71 (-0.09%)
BAC   34.90 (-2.08%)
GILD   65.07 (-0.25%)
DIS   146.50 (-1.15%)
Log in

Tesla, Hess rise; Incyte, Landec fall

Posted on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Tesla Inc., up $12.75 to $443.01.

The electric vehicle maker reported a 50% rise in deliveries for 2019.

Incyte Corp., down $8.07 to $77.90.

The drug developer said an experimental graft-versus-host disease drug failed to meet treatment goals in a key study.

Conagra Brands Inc., down 29 cents to $33.34.

The food company completed the sale of its Lender's Bagel business to Grupo Bimbo's Bimbo Bakeries USA unit.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $9.47 to $93.56.

The frozen foods supplier's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Landec Corp., down $1.14 to $10.03.

The health and wellness products company reported a bigger fiscal second-quarter loss than Wall Street anticipated.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $1.85 to $138.34.

Banks suffered as bond yields fell, hurting their ability to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.

CME Group Inc., up $2.70 to $204.55.

The financial markets company reported a sharp increase in contract volume for 2019.

Hess Corp., up $2.12 to $69.84

Energy companies made gains as oil prices surged over concerns that a U.S.-Iran conflict could disrupt global supplies.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)$443.01+3.0%N/A-77.45Hold$281.81
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)$138.34-1.9%2.60%15.37Hold$127.09
CME Group (CME)$204.55+1.3%1.47%29.99Hold$212.55
Hess (HES)$69.84+3.1%1.43%-94.38Hold$72.44
Landec (LNDC)$10.03-10.2%N/A31.34Buy$13.00
Lamb Weston (LW)$93.56+11.3%0.86%29.06Buy$79.17
Incyte (INCY)$77.90-9.4%N/A95.00Buy$92.60

More on MarketBeat
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
20 Stocks to Sell Now20 Stocks to Sell Now
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel