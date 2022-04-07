Tesla holds the biggest by-invitation-only party in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas,” an invitation-only party for thousands of guests at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus “Gigafactory” in Austin, was the biggest secret and the toughest ticket in town Thursday.

As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the private event hosted by Tesla mogul Elon Musk to mark the opening of the new factory in Travis County that also serves as the company's new home following its move from California.

A county-issued permit said the event included interactive tours, food, alcohol and live entertainment. But the event was off-limits to the general public and the news media.

Musk has said the plant, which would employ up to 10,000 workers, would build its Cybertruck, Semi, Model 3 and Model Y sport utility vehicles. Last month, he also opened another “Gigafactory” on the outskirts of Berlin to produce the Model Y SUV.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.