Tesla Is Increasing Parts Production In Shanghai Plant To Cope With Demand

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is ramping up parts production at its factory in Shanghai to meet the increasing demand of exports, as revealed by a document filed with the city government. The move involves growing the staff quota, adding production workshops, and increasing the time equipment is operational.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Growing Output

As reported by Reuters, the leading electric vehicle maker is planning to meet export demand by increasing the output of manufactured parts. Asia is a key market for Tesla, and China is a strategic foothold for the company's worldwide production.

At present, the Shanghai factory has the capacity to build a combined 450,000 units of the Model 3 and Model Y variants every year, while the company sold more than 470,000 vehicles made in the country.

“Tesla's December sales, which included 245 for export, were almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last year and 34% higher than November's sales.”

To boost capacity, Tesla is planning to invest $190 million —1.2 billion yuan— and add 4,000 people to its workforce.

Gaming Business

Tesla has also made headlines as the company is poised to make Steam’s video game library available inside its vehicles. The company is working on Tesla Arcade, a platform that will offer video games to Tesla owners.

While the move is seen as means of adding value to its products, the car manufacturer is said to invest more in this business in the next few years.

Elon Musk took to Twitter and said: “We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term.”

The company also announced a new gaming computer for its Model s and Model X vehicles: “Up to 10 teraflops of processing power enables in-car gaming on-par with today’s newest consoles via Tesla Arcade. Wireless controller compatibility allows gaming from any seat.”

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.

Companies Mentioned in This Article