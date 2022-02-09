S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment 
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia
S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment 
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia
S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment 
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia
S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment 
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia

Tesla recall: Heat pump won't defrost windshield fast enough

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough.

The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Wednesday that a software error can cause a valve in the vehicles' heat pumps to open unintentionally, trapping refrigerant inside the evaporator. That can reduce defrosting performance, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla says in documents that it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

The documents say Tesla will send out an online software update to fix the problem.


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.