Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank

S&P 500   4,043.57 (+1.31%)
DOW   32,486.67 (+0.75%)
QQQ   304.64 (+2.52%)
AAPL   156.18 (+2.71%)
MSFT   272.66 (+3.05%)
FB   200.70 (+2.29%)
GOOGL   2,314.51 (+2.86%)
AMZN   2,230.67 (+2.52%)
TSLA   817.00 (+3.80%)
NVDA   179.15 (+5.69%)
BABA   85.93 (+1.28%)
NIO   14.18 (+4.65%)
AMD   90.50 (+4.79%)
CGC   5.76 (+3.78%)
MU   69.95 (+2.97%)
T   19.57 (+0.10%)
GE   74.40 (+1.96%)
F   13.68 (+2.32%)
DIS   108.82 (+1.72%)
AMC   13.05 (+4.23%)
PFE   49.44 (+1.64%)
PYPL   80.32 (+0.99%)
NFLX   178.65 (+3.21%)
S&P 500   4,043.57 (+1.31%)
DOW   32,486.67 (+0.75%)
QQQ   304.64 (+2.52%)
AAPL   156.18 (+2.71%)
MSFT   272.66 (+3.05%)
FB   200.70 (+2.29%)
GOOGL   2,314.51 (+2.86%)
AMZN   2,230.67 (+2.52%)
TSLA   817.00 (+3.80%)
NVDA   179.15 (+5.69%)
BABA   85.93 (+1.28%)
NIO   14.18 (+4.65%)
AMD   90.50 (+4.79%)
CGC   5.76 (+3.78%)
MU   69.95 (+2.97%)
T   19.57 (+0.10%)
GE   74.40 (+1.96%)
F   13.68 (+2.32%)
DIS   108.82 (+1.72%)
AMC   13.05 (+4.23%)
PFE   49.44 (+1.64%)
PYPL   80.32 (+0.99%)
NFLX   178.65 (+3.21%)
S&P 500   4,043.57 (+1.31%)
DOW   32,486.67 (+0.75%)
QQQ   304.64 (+2.52%)
AAPL   156.18 (+2.71%)
MSFT   272.66 (+3.05%)
FB   200.70 (+2.29%)
GOOGL   2,314.51 (+2.86%)
AMZN   2,230.67 (+2.52%)
TSLA   817.00 (+3.80%)
NVDA   179.15 (+5.69%)
BABA   85.93 (+1.28%)
NIO   14.18 (+4.65%)
AMD   90.50 (+4.79%)
CGC   5.76 (+3.78%)
MU   69.95 (+2.97%)
T   19.57 (+0.10%)
GE   74.40 (+1.96%)
F   13.68 (+2.32%)
DIS   108.82 (+1.72%)
AMC   13.05 (+4.23%)
PFE   49.44 (+1.64%)
PYPL   80.32 (+0.99%)
NFLX   178.65 (+3.21%)
S&P 500   4,043.57 (+1.31%)
DOW   32,486.67 (+0.75%)
QQQ   304.64 (+2.52%)
AAPL   156.18 (+2.71%)
MSFT   272.66 (+3.05%)
FB   200.70 (+2.29%)
GOOGL   2,314.51 (+2.86%)
AMZN   2,230.67 (+2.52%)
TSLA   817.00 (+3.80%)
NVDA   179.15 (+5.69%)
BABA   85.93 (+1.28%)
NIO   14.18 (+4.65%)
AMD   90.50 (+4.79%)
CGC   5.76 (+3.78%)
MU   69.95 (+2.97%)
T   19.57 (+0.10%)
GE   74.40 (+1.96%)
F   13.68 (+2.32%)
DIS   108.82 (+1.72%)
AMC   13.05 (+4.23%)
PFE   49.44 (+1.64%)
PYPL   80.32 (+0.99%)
NFLX   178.65 (+3.21%)

Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | The Associated Press


Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot in Northbrook, Ill., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup, Tuesday, May 10, because the touch screens can overheat and go blank. The recall covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because their touch screens can overheat and go blank.

The recalls covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.

Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that during the fast-charging process, the central processing computers may not cool sufficiently. That can cause the computer to lag or restart, making the center screen run slowly or appear blank.

Without the center screen, the cars can lose rearview camera displays, settings that control windshield defrosters and indicators that say whether the cars are in drive, neutral and reverse. That can increase the risk of a crash.

Tesla is fixing the problem with online software updates that will improve temperature management for the computer. Updates began on May 3.

Tesla says that it found the problem in routine endurance testing. The company has no reports of crashes or injuries, but it received 59 related warranty claims from January to early May.

Tesla has had a spate of safety problems this year, including multiple investigations opened by NHTSA, the nation’s road safety watchdog. The recall is the 11th for the electric vehicle company since Jan. 27. Most were fixed with software updates.

Early in 2021 the Austin, Texas, company recalled about 135,000 vehicles, also because the touch screens could go dark. Initially the company had refused to do a recall. The agency said the screens’ computer processors have a finite number of program-and-erase cycles and didn’t last long enough. The company agreed to replace the computer processors.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.