Tesla seeks to raise another $5B in stock offering

This May 12, 2020 file photo photo shows the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif. Tesla is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering as the electrical vehicle and solar panel maker seeks to take advantage of strong demand for its products. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Tesla is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering as the electrical vehicle and solar panel maker seeks to take advantage of strong demand for its products.
This is the second such move for the company in three months. In September Tesla said that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect.
Similar to its prior capital raise, Tesla Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that the stock sales would be made “from time to time." The stock will be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each will get up to a 0.25% commission.
Wedbush's Daniel Ives said in a client note that the current move makes sense given the strong rally in the company's shares and investors' keen interest in the electric vehicle market.
Tesla's stock has exploded this year, growing more than 600%. The shares closed up 7% on Monday at $641.76.
The Palo Alto, California-based company headed by Elon Musk has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it’s building a new factory in Germany and has plans for an additional plant outside of Austin, Texas. It’s also gearing up to roll out its new “Cybertruck” pickup and a semi sometime next year.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On
To say it’s been a rough two years for the cannabis industry is an understatement. Due to a combination of issues (including some self-inflicted wounds), the cannabis boom predicted in 2018 has not materialized. But that could be about to change.
If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, it will likely be part of a “Blue Wave” that will bring Democratic party control of both houses of Congress. And even if President Trump successfully wins a second term, it is still possible that Republicans could lose their hold on the Senate.
The bottom line is there is a range of outcomes that are possible. Most of those outcomes are favorable to the legalization of marijuana. And even if cannabis is not made legal on the federal level, it seems likely that the remaining states holding out will take steps to legalization. That’s because, like gambling, cannabis may create an economic lift that cash-strapped states may find too difficult to turn down.
One thing is certain. If you wait until the right time, you’ll have missed out on some eye-popping initial gains. But to get that reward in the future, you’ll need to assume some risk now. In this special presentation, we’ve identified seven cannabis stocks that you can consider when evaluating your opportunity in the cannabis sector.
View the "7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On ".