S&P 500   3,375.63 (-0.11%)
DOW   29,458.94 (-0.31%)
QQQ   234.08 (-0.08%)
AAPL   325.43 (-0.54%)
FB   211.84 (+0.51%)
MSFT   185.82 (+0.60%)
GOOGL   1,515.52 (-0.20%)
AMZN   2,157.18 (-0.13%)
CGC   20.01 (+1.83%)
NVDA   272.18 (-0.13%)
BABA   220.90 (-1.52%)
MU   59.96 (+1.16%)
GE   13.04 (-0.91%)
TSLA   781.99 (+1.92%)
AMD   54.65 (+1.41%)
T   38.27 (+0.60%)
ACB   1.48 (+1.37%)
F   8.28 (+0.49%)
NFLX   383.30 (+0.87%)
PRI   136.34 (+4.52%)
BAC   34.77 (-0.43%)
DIS   141.47 (-0.27%)
GILD   66.60 (-0.52%)
Tesla shares drop after automaker announces $2B stock sale

Posted on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press

2020 Tesla model x, r m
In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo shines on the grille of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is now worth more than General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler combined, even though the Big Three together sell more cars and trucks in two weeks than Tesla does in a whole year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla Inc. fell just over 4% in early trading Thursday after the electric vehicle and solar panel maker announced it would sell more than $2 billion worth of additional shares.

The move comes just two weeks after CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough cash to fund its capital programs and it didn't need to raise any more money.

Tesla says in a statement that underwriters of the share sale have a 30-day option to buy another $300 million in common stock.

In the statement, Tesla says Musk will buy $10 million worth of the stock while billionaire board member and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison will buy shares worth $1 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company will use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

