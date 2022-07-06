Tesla Stock Slammed With Bear Note After Delivery Data Disappoints

The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down 2.8% at $663.07, after the electric vehicle (EV) maker reported a worse-than-expected 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, which marks a 17.9% drop from Tesla's first quarter. The company noted disruptions to its production and supply chains due to Covid-related lockdowns in China. Meanwhile, reports were released last Friday that Tesla was slapped with a recall order from Germany on its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

In response, J.P. Morgan Securities slashed its price target to $385 from $395 and cut its second-quarter and full-year profit outlook. The analyst recognized production slowdowns in Shanghai, but also pointed to "execution issues" at its Austin and Berlin factories.

When we last checked in on Tesla, the stock was struggling to capitalize on an upgrade from RBC Capital. A broader look at analyst sentiment shows 12 brokerages in coverage carrying a "buy" or better rating, compared to eight "hold" or worse ratings. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $893.46 is a lofty 34.3% premium to current levels.

Options traders, on the other hand, have taken a much more bearish stance in recent weeks. This is per TSLA's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.01 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) sits in the top-most percentile of its 12-month range. In other words, long puts are getting picked up at their fastest pace in a year.

Today's price action has TSLA adding to its 37.1% year-to-date deficit, though it's managed to hold above a recent floor near the $630 level. The 40-day moving average kept a late-June rally in check, however, while the stock's 20-day is providing a more immediate ceiling.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.