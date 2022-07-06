Tesla Stock Slammed With Bear Note After Delivery Data Disappoints

×
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)

Tesla Stock Slammed With Bear Note After Delivery Data Disappoints

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down 2.8% at $663.07, after the electric vehicle (EV) maker reported a worse-than-expected 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, which marks a 17.9% drop from Tesla's first quarter. The company noted disruptions to its production and supply chains due to Covid-related lockdowns in China. Meanwhile, reports were released last Friday that Tesla was slapped with a recall order from Germany on its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. 

In response, J.P. Morgan Securities slashed its price target to $385 from $395 and cut its second-quarter and full-year profit outlook. The analyst recognized production slowdowns in Shanghai, but also pointed to "execution issues" at its Austin and Berlin factories. 

When we last checked in on Tesla, the stock was struggling to capitalize on an upgrade from RBC Capital. A broader look at analyst sentiment shows 12 brokerages in coverage carrying a "buy" or better rating, compared to eight "hold" or worse ratings. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $893.46 is a lofty 34.3% premium to current levels. 

Options traders, on the other hand, have taken a much more bearish stance in recent weeks. This is per TSLA's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.01 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) sits in the top-most percentile of its 12-month range. In other words, long puts are getting picked up at their fastest pace in a year. 

Today's price action has TSLA adding to its 37.1% year-to-date deficit, though it's managed to hold above a recent floor near the $630 level. The 40-day moving average kept a late-June rally in check, however, while the stock's 20-day is providing a more immediate ceiling. 

tsla july 5
7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.