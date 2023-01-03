QQQ   264.26 (-0.76%)
AAPL   124.99 (-3.80%)
MSFT   239.57 (-0.10%)
META   124.51 (+3.47%)
GOOGL   89.20 (+1.10%)
AMZN   85.92 (+2.29%)
TSLA   108.04 (-12.29%)
NVDA   143.10 (-2.08%)
NIO   9.65 (-1.03%)
BABA   91.82 (+4.23%)
AMD   64.01 (-1.17%)
T   18.78 (+2.01%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.89 (+1.31%)
DIS   88.70 (+2.09%)
AMC   3.94 (-3.19%)
PFE   51.25 (+0.02%)
PYPL   74.49 (+4.59%)
NFLX   294.83 (-0.02%)
QQQ   264.26 (-0.76%)
AAPL   124.99 (-3.80%)
MSFT   239.57 (-0.10%)
META   124.51 (+3.47%)
GOOGL   89.20 (+1.10%)
AMZN   85.92 (+2.29%)
TSLA   108.04 (-12.29%)
NVDA   143.10 (-2.08%)
NIO   9.65 (-1.03%)
BABA   91.82 (+4.23%)
AMD   64.01 (-1.17%)
T   18.78 (+2.01%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.89 (+1.31%)
DIS   88.70 (+2.09%)
AMC   3.94 (-3.19%)
PFE   51.25 (+0.02%)
PYPL   74.49 (+4.59%)
NFLX   294.83 (-0.02%)
QQQ   264.26 (-0.76%)
AAPL   124.99 (-3.80%)
MSFT   239.57 (-0.10%)
META   124.51 (+3.47%)
GOOGL   89.20 (+1.10%)
AMZN   85.92 (+2.29%)
TSLA   108.04 (-12.29%)
NVDA   143.10 (-2.08%)
NIO   9.65 (-1.03%)
BABA   91.82 (+4.23%)
AMD   64.01 (-1.17%)
T   18.78 (+2.01%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.89 (+1.31%)
DIS   88.70 (+2.09%)
AMC   3.94 (-3.19%)
PFE   51.25 (+0.02%)
PYPL   74.49 (+4.59%)
NFLX   294.83 (-0.02%)
QQQ   264.26 (-0.76%)
AAPL   124.99 (-3.80%)
MSFT   239.57 (-0.10%)
META   124.51 (+3.47%)
GOOGL   89.20 (+1.10%)
AMZN   85.92 (+2.29%)
TSLA   108.04 (-12.29%)
NVDA   143.10 (-2.08%)
NIO   9.65 (-1.03%)
BABA   91.82 (+4.23%)
AMD   64.01 (-1.17%)
T   18.78 (+2.01%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.89 (+1.31%)
DIS   88.70 (+2.09%)
AMC   3.94 (-3.19%)
PFE   51.25 (+0.02%)
PYPL   74.49 (+4.59%)
NFLX   294.83 (-0.02%)

Tesla, Univar fall; InterDigital, Digital Realty Trust

Tue., January 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Tesla Inc., down $15.08 to $108.10.

The electric vehicle maker fell short of CEO Elon Musk's pledge to grow the company’s sales by 50% in 2022.

Digital Realty Trust Inc., up $2.56 to $102.83.

The real estate investment trust focused on data centers named Matt Mercier as its new chief financial officer.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., down $1.42 to $164.29

The prescription drug distributor completed its buyout of PharmaLex Holding.

InterDigital Inc., up $6.74 to $56.22.

The wireless research and development company increased its stock buyback program to $400 million.

Devon Energy Corp., down $3.39 to $58.12.

U.S. crude oil prices slipped and weighed down energy stocks.

Newmont Corp., up $2.38 to $49.58.

The gold producer gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

Univar Solutions Inc., down 36 cents to $31.44.

The specialty chemicals company confirmed that is has ended discussions with potential buyer Brenntag.

Linde Plc., down $7.83 to $318.35.

Russia reportedly froze nearly $500 million of the gas supplier's assets.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AmerisourceBergen (ABC)
2.9813 of 5 stars		$164.28-0.9%1.18%20.43Moderate Buy$174.25
InterDigital (IDCC)
2.7085 of 5 stars		$56.18+13.5%2.49%20.73Hold$70.00
Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
3.0299 of 5 stars		$102.80+2.5%4.75%21.11Moderate Buy$136.00
Devon Energy (DVN)
2.9123 of 5 stars		$58.10-5.5%1.24%6.10Moderate Buy$81.11
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?

Laycee and Chris from MarketBeat discuss the state of Tesla stock. TSLA stock is down 68% in 2022 and company skeptics believe it deserves to fall much further.

Related Videos

Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher (Episode 50)
Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher (Episode 50)
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: