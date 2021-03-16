Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy

Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her energy cost of $3,114.27, during recent severe cold weather outside of her home in Dallas, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection. (Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Griddy Energy sold power to consumers at wholesale prices plus a $9.99 monthly fee. Its rates skyrocketed during the February deep freeze, when state grid operators raised wholesale prices.
The company blamed its situation on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid in most of the state. Griddy said ERCOT kept wholesale prices at the state’s legal cap — $9,000 per megawatt hour — for too long.
"The actions of ERCOT destroyed our business and caused financial harm to our customers,” Griddy CEO Michael Fallquist said in a statement.
Griddy said in a filing Monday in the southern district of Texas bankruptcy court that it has assets worth up to $10 million and liabilities of up to $50 million.
Prices began to spike as last month's Arctic storm approached Texas and many power generators shut down for various reasons — wind turbines froze, and frozen natural gas wellheads prevented some gas-fired power plants from receiving fuel.
Griddy warned customers that they would face price increases and told them to attempt to switch to another provider, but some who didn't were hit with bills in the thousands of dollars.
The Texas attorney general is suing the company, which is headquartered in Playa Vista, California.
7 Post-Inauguration Stocks to Buy For Under $20
There’s a new occupant (officially) at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the stock market is doing its part to promote unity. The Dow shot to a record high on Inauguration Day. We don’t imagine the honeymoon will last long. However it serves as a reminder that investors are more interested in the “what” more than “what party” when it comes to the way it moves.
With that said, many investors are attempting to read the tea leaves of the nascent Biden administration. One of the challenges will be that many of the usual suspects such as the FAANG stocks remain popular, yet frighteningly expensive (in terms of share price).
Valuation is in the eye of the beholder. But some investors may be looking for low-priced stocks that can get them more bang for their buck. The good news is that there are many stocks that you can buy for under $20 that not only show impressive growth, but are leaning in to the macroeconomic issues that will be present during at least the early part of the Biden administration.
In this special presentation, we’re giving you seven of our picks for low-priced stocks you can buy for under $20 today. But take note, these stocks may easily be over $20 in the next few months.
View the "7 Post-Inauguration Stocks to Buy For Under $20".