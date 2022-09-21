50% OFF
S&P 500   3,887.90 (+0.83%)
DOW   30,878.00 (+0.56%)
QQQ   293.13 (+1.52%)
AAPL   158.57 (+1.06%)
MSFT   247.53 (+2.10%)
META   149.11 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   102.79 (+1.63%)
AMZN   123.53 (+1.10%)
TSLA   313.53 (+1.55%)
NVDA   140.15 (+6.37%)
NIO   19.20 (-5.93%)
BABA   83.92 (-2.19%)
AMD   78.27 (+4.01%)
T   16.61 (+0.30%)
MU   52.47 (+3.29%)
CGC   3.09 (+0.32%)
F   13.58 (+3.74%)
GE   66.88 (+0.44%)
DIS   107.93 (+0.33%)
AMC   8.94 (+2.64%)
PYPL   95.50 (+4.22%)
PFE   44.69 (-0.18%)
NFLX   247.81 (+2.04%)
Text of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday

Wed., September 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:

Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The war and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3 to 3-1/4 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.

In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in the Plans for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet that were issued in May. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; James Bullard; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Esther L. George; Philip N. Jefferson; Loretta J. Mester; and Christopher J. Waller.

