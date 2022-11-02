Text of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday

S&P 500   3,772.30 (-2.17%)
DOW   32,253.70 (-1.22%)
QQQ   267.16 (-2.89%)
AAPL   145.98 (-3.10%)
MSFT   221.42 (-2.96%)
META   91.52 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   87.61 (-3.16%)
AMZN   92.77 (-4.15%)
TSLA   216.11 (-5.14%)
NVDA   133.12 (-1.71%)
NIO   9.59 (-1.24%)
BABA   64.86 (-1.52%)
AMD   58.95 (-1.19%)
T   18.47 (+0.65%)
MU   53.82 (-1.90%)
CGC   3.29 (-5.73%)
F   13.17 (-1.72%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   102.63 (-3.18%)
AMC   5.84 (-5.04%)
PYPL   80.10 (-3.62%)
PFE   47.06 (-1.98%)
NFLX   274.23 (-4.37%)
S&P 500   3,772.30 (-2.17%)
DOW   32,253.70 (-1.22%)
QQQ   267.16 (-2.89%)
AAPL   145.98 (-3.10%)
MSFT   221.42 (-2.96%)
META   91.52 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   87.61 (-3.16%)
AMZN   92.77 (-4.15%)
TSLA   216.11 (-5.14%)
NVDA   133.12 (-1.71%)
NIO   9.59 (-1.24%)
BABA   64.86 (-1.52%)
AMD   58.95 (-1.19%)
T   18.47 (+0.65%)
MU   53.82 (-1.90%)
CGC   3.29 (-5.73%)
F   13.17 (-1.72%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   102.63 (-3.18%)
AMC   5.84 (-5.04%)
PYPL   80.10 (-3.62%)
PFE   47.06 (-1.98%)
NFLX   274.23 (-4.37%)
S&P 500   3,772.30 (-2.17%)
DOW   32,253.70 (-1.22%)
QQQ   267.16 (-2.89%)
AAPL   145.98 (-3.10%)
MSFT   221.42 (-2.96%)
META   91.52 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   87.61 (-3.16%)
AMZN   92.77 (-4.15%)
TSLA   216.11 (-5.14%)
NVDA   133.12 (-1.71%)
NIO   9.59 (-1.24%)
BABA   64.86 (-1.52%)
AMD   58.95 (-1.19%)
T   18.47 (+0.65%)
MU   53.82 (-1.90%)
CGC   3.29 (-5.73%)
F   13.17 (-1.72%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   102.63 (-3.18%)
AMC   5.84 (-5.04%)
PYPL   80.10 (-3.62%)
PFE   47.06 (-1.98%)
NFLX   274.23 (-4.37%)
S&P 500   3,772.30 (-2.17%)
DOW   32,253.70 (-1.22%)
QQQ   267.16 (-2.89%)
AAPL   145.98 (-3.10%)
MSFT   221.42 (-2.96%)
META   91.52 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   87.61 (-3.16%)
AMZN   92.77 (-4.15%)
TSLA   216.11 (-5.14%)
NVDA   133.12 (-1.71%)
NIO   9.59 (-1.24%)
BABA   64.86 (-1.52%)
AMD   58.95 (-1.19%)
T   18.47 (+0.65%)
MU   53.82 (-1.90%)
CGC   3.29 (-5.73%)
F   13.17 (-1.72%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   102.63 (-3.18%)
AMC   5.84 (-5.04%)
PYPL   80.10 (-3.62%)
PFE   47.06 (-1.98%)
NFLX   274.23 (-4.37%)

Text of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday

Wed., November 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:

Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The war and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3-3/4 to 4 percent. The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time.

In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in the Plans for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet that were issued in May. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.


Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; James Bullard; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Esther L. George; Philip N. Jefferson; Loretta J. Mester; and Christopher J. Waller.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.