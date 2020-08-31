Thai government delays purchase of submarines from China

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the fiscal year 2021 national budget.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri announced Monday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as defense minister, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht ($723 million) purchase until fiscal year 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht ($108 million ) included in the 2021 budget to cover the first of seven annual installment payments.
Funding the submarines had become a hot political issue, with critics saying the purchases could not be justified while the country carried a huge economic burden from the coronavirus crisis. It also threatened to create fissures in Prayuth’s ruling coalition government, as a major partner threatened to oppose its inclusion in the budget.
Anucha said the government’s decision showed that the prime minister understood the worries of the Thai people, so the money will instead be used for other purposes, such as a relief program for those who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Thailand will soon start negotiations with China on the details of delaying the purchase, he said. A report on the website of the Bangkok Post newspaper said Beijing has already agreed to the delay.
Thailand expects to receive its first modern submarine in 2023 as part of the same deal with China. Its purchase was funded in the 2017 budget.
The purchase delay may serve to ease pressure on Prayuth’s government, which has been facing a well-organized student-led protest movement seeking to oust it from power. The protesters, who say their goal is greater democracy, want new elections, amendments to the constitution and an end to intimidation of critics of the government. They charged that the request to fund the submarine purchases was an example of how the government neglected the public good in favor of expensive military projects with debatable benefits.
8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now
During times of market volatility, investors are looking to get return anywhere they can. One approach is to find cheap stocks (i.e. stocks that trade for less than $10). It’s not surprising that many of the cheap stocks can be found on Robinhood. This trading app is popular among millennial investors. And those investors are willing to speculate on cheap stocks.
And it’s easy to see why. Buying 100 shares of a stock that is trading for $5 can seem to be a wise investment if the stock moves higher. After all, if the stock price increases just $1, investors can see a 20% gain.
But that is not always the case. In fact, it’s not usually the case. The trap that some investors fall into is believing that these stocks can be the next Amazon or Apple. And while they do offer a potential reward, they also carry significant risk. It’s important to remember that when a stock is selling for less than $10, there’s usually a reason. And in some cases, it means the stock is under selling pressure.
This is one time when it’s important to remember that inexpensive does not necessarily mean the stock is a good value. However, there are some quality stocks that can be found in the bargain bin. And for many of these stocks, the value is found in a solid dividend that can reward income investors.
View the "8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now".