QQQ   279.46 (-1.67%)
AAPL   149.42 (-1.92%)
MSFT   233.68 (-6.77%)
META   130.47 (-5.12%)
GOOGL   96.34 (-7.79%)
AMZN   115.56 (-4.18%)
TSLA   224.66 (+1.01%)
NVDA   128.91 (-2.79%)
NIO   10.74 (+1.03%)
BABA   68.19 (+7.86%)
AMD   59.39 (-3.38%)
T   18.08 (+2.20%)
MU   55.11 (-1.36%)
CGC   3.09 (+6.19%)
F   12.88 (+0.39%)
GE   76.06 (+4.19%)
DIS   105.47 (+1.06%)
AMC   6.63 (-1.78%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.40 (+1.78%)
NFLX   301.05 (+3.45%)
QQQ   279.46 (-1.67%)
AAPL   149.42 (-1.92%)
MSFT   233.68 (-6.77%)
META   130.47 (-5.12%)
GOOGL   96.34 (-7.79%)
AMZN   115.56 (-4.18%)
TSLA   224.66 (+1.01%)
NVDA   128.91 (-2.79%)
NIO   10.74 (+1.03%)
BABA   68.19 (+7.86%)
AMD   59.39 (-3.38%)
T   18.08 (+2.20%)
MU   55.11 (-1.36%)
CGC   3.09 (+6.19%)
F   12.88 (+0.39%)
GE   76.06 (+4.19%)
DIS   105.47 (+1.06%)
AMC   6.63 (-1.78%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.40 (+1.78%)
NFLX   301.05 (+3.45%)
QQQ   279.46 (-1.67%)
AAPL   149.42 (-1.92%)
MSFT   233.68 (-6.77%)
META   130.47 (-5.12%)
GOOGL   96.34 (-7.79%)
AMZN   115.56 (-4.18%)
TSLA   224.66 (+1.01%)
NVDA   128.91 (-2.79%)
NIO   10.74 (+1.03%)
BABA   68.19 (+7.86%)
AMD   59.39 (-3.38%)
T   18.08 (+2.20%)
MU   55.11 (-1.36%)
CGC   3.09 (+6.19%)
F   12.88 (+0.39%)
GE   76.06 (+4.19%)
DIS   105.47 (+1.06%)
AMC   6.63 (-1.78%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.40 (+1.78%)
NFLX   301.05 (+3.45%)
QQQ   279.46 (-1.67%)
AAPL   149.42 (-1.92%)
MSFT   233.68 (-6.77%)
META   130.47 (-5.12%)
GOOGL   96.34 (-7.79%)
AMZN   115.56 (-4.18%)
TSLA   224.66 (+1.01%)
NVDA   128.91 (-2.79%)
NIO   10.74 (+1.03%)
BABA   68.19 (+7.86%)
AMD   59.39 (-3.38%)
T   18.08 (+2.20%)
MU   55.11 (-1.36%)
CGC   3.09 (+6.19%)
F   12.88 (+0.39%)
GE   76.06 (+4.19%)
DIS   105.47 (+1.06%)
AMC   6.63 (-1.78%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.40 (+1.78%)
NFLX   301.05 (+3.45%)

Thai transgender activist buys Miss Universe for $20 million

Wed., October 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai business tycoon and transgender activist has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday.

Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being a transgender woman. She helped establish a non-profit group, Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation, to promote transsexual rights.

JKN said it acquired the rights to the Miss Universe pageant from IMG Worldwide LLC, a sports, talent and events marketing company which has held the Miss Universe Organization since 2015. Former U.S. President Donald Trump was part owner of the pageant rights from 1996 until IMG’s purchase.

JKN said it has established a subsidiary in the United States, JKN Metaverse Inc., to own the Miss Universe Organization. The Miss Universe pageant is broadcast in 165 countries, according to IMG.

In a statement, Chakrapong described the purchase as "a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio.” JKN, which is involved in content distribution, beverages, food supplements, beauty and consumer products, said the Miss Universe name will be used to promote its consumer products.

A profile of Chakrapong in the Bangkok Post newspaper earlier this year said in her youth, she studied at an all-male school where she was harassed for identifying as female. After attaining financial success, she spent 40 million baht ($1 million) on sex reassignment surgery and other procedures, it said.

While Thailand enjoys a positive international reputation when it comes to the rights and lifestyles of LGBTQ communities, the absence of a procedure for transgender people to change their legal gender, coupled with insufficient legal protections and social stigma, limits transgender people’s access to services and exposes them to daily indignities, New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a report last year.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.