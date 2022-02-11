S&P 500   4,504.08
DOW   35,241.59
QQQ   358.43
These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever 
The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again 
3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
S&P 500   4,504.08
DOW   35,241.59
QQQ   358.43
These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever 
The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again 
3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
S&P 500   4,504.08
DOW   35,241.59
QQQ   358.43
These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever 
The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again 
3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
S&P 500   4,504.08
DOW   35,241.59
QQQ   358.43
These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever 
The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again 
3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now

Thailand tackles 2nd offshore oil spill in 3 weeks

Friday, February 11, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this photo released by the Royal Thai Navy, an aerial view from a navy plane shows cleanup efforts of the latest oil spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Thai authorities scrambled Friday to contain the country's second oil spill in less than three weeks in the Gulf of Thailand off the eastern province of Rayong, with an estimated 5,000 liters believed to have leaked. On Jan. 25, at least 20,000 liters spilled into the sea.(Royal Thai Navy via AP)

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities scrambled Friday to contain the country’s second oil spill in less than three weeks in the Gulf of Thailand.

An estimated 5 tons (1,320 gallons) was believed to have leaked 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the eastern province of Rayong, in the same location where at least 22 tons (5,800 gallons) spilled into the sea on Jan. 25.

The cleanup from the earlier spill from a mooring point was declared completed last week, but only after some oil made it on to one of the shoreline beaches.

The new leak was reported Thursday, and believed to have come from an underwater pipeline to the mooring point that was undergoing repairs, according to its operator, Star Petroleum Refining Co.

Navy spokesperson Vice Adm. Pokkrong Manathatphalin said three large oil slicks from the leak were detected and chemicals were being applied to disperse them.

Star Petroleum said in a statement that the new situation was under control after floating booms were deployed and chemicals used to limit the spread of the oil.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his concern and ordered Rayong officials, the navy and the Transport Ministry’s Marine Department to work urgently to contain the problem, said government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.