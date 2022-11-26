Thanksgiving Week Mostly Upbeat as Major Indexes Climb

It was a shortened week on Wall Street, with markets closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and closing at 1:00 P.M. on Friday. However, there was still plenty of market movement for investors to unpack. Monday's trading was lackluster, though stocks roared to life on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) adding over 300 points as some traders began pricing in slowing inflation and a more dovish Fed approach for the year's end. The Fed's November meeting minutes wound up injecting more optimism into Wall Street, after the central bank signaled smaller rate hikes going into the end of the year. All three major indexes are headed for weekly wins.

These Stocks Could Keep Rallying Into Holiday Season

Though the market remains shaky, there are several stocks bullish investors should keep an eye on. Etsy (ETSY), in particular, stands out as a winning pre-holiday buy, with a promising technical setup and plenty of bearish sentiment to be unwound. Meanwhile, Casava Sciences (SAVA) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) both pulled back to trendlines that have garnered healthy returns in the past. MetLife (MET) could also see some more upside next month, as it's flashing a historically bullish signal right now.

What to Expect During the First Week of December

As Wall Street returns from the holiday-shortened week, there will be more than enough economic data to go over, including plenty of clues to the state of inflation. The purchasing managers' (PMI) index, personal consumer expenditures (PCE), and gross domestic product (GDP) are on tap in conjunction with the deluge of employment data.

Several major companies will report earnings next week too, including, Big Lots (BIG), ChargePoint (CHPT), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Dollar General (DG), Five Below (FIVE), Kroger (KR), Okta (OKTA), Pure Storage (PSTG), Salesforce.com (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Workday (WDAY), and Zscaler (ZS). In the meantime, check out what to expect after this week's Black Friday event.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .