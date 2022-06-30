The 25 Worst Stocks to Own in July

It's been a rocky time on Wall Street lately, and the first half of 2022 certainly posed a challenge for investors. As we start getting into the second part of the year, it's a good idea to keep an eye on stocks that half had a tendency to underperform in July. For your convenience, we have compiled a list of the worst stocks to own during this time, with Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) standing out amongst them.

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, Marathon Oil stock averaged a July loss of 4.6% over the past 10 years, finishing the month positive only four of these times. Oil & gas stocks are all over this list, historically, even without the recent pressure from the government due to rising fuel costs.

Today, MRO is down 4.8% to trade at $22.97, and facing pressure at the 120-day moving average, after recently breaking below it for the first time since September 2021. Year-to-date, the equity is still up 40.1%, but has been on its way lower.

Options traders have been betting on a move higher, and an unwinding of this optimism could provide headwinds. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), MRO's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 5.33 ranks in the elevated 85th percentile of its annual range, showing a heavy penchant for calls lately.

A round of downgrades could send the stock lower, too. Of the 16 analysts in coverage, 13 carry a "strong buy" rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $34.12 is a 48.6% premium to current levels.

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.