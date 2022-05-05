S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | Ian Phillips, Associated Press


Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Independence Palace, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader said that he didn’t expect Russia’s “operation” in Ukraine to drag on for so long and claimed he was doing “everything” to stop the war, in a sit-down interview with The Associated Press on Thursday.

President Alexander Lukashenko defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24. However, he said he didn't think it would “drag on this way.”

“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it. I want to stress one more time, I feel like this operation has dragged on,” Lukashenko said during the nearly 90-minute interview at the Independence Palace in Minsk.

He also alleged that Ukraine was “provoking Russia” and insisted that Belarus stands for peace.

“We categorically do not accept any war. We have done and are doing everything now so that there isn’t a war. Thanks to yours truly, me that is, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have begun,” he said.

“But why is Ukraine, on whose territory a war in effect is ongoing, military action, people are dying, -- why is Ukraine not interested in these negotiations?”

Lukashenko also said it would be “unacceptable” to use nuclear weapons, but he couldn't say if Russia has such plans.

“Not only is the use of nuclear weapons unacceptable because it’s right next to us — we are not across the ocean like the United States. It is also unacceptable because it might knock our terrestrial ball flying off the orbit to who knows where,” Lukashenko said. “Whether or not Russia is capable of that — is a question you need to ask the Russian leadership.”

Russia deployed forces to Belarusian territory under the pretext of military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of the invasion that began on Feb. 24.


Lukashenko publicly supported the operation, alleging at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early March that Ukraine planned to attack Belarus and that Moscow’s offensive prevented that. He said he brought a map to show Putin from where the alleged attack was supposed to take place, but offered no other evidence to back the claim.

Earlier this week, Belarusian military announced snap drills that raised concerns in Ukraine. However, Lukashenko assured the AP on Thursday that the drills didn’t threaten anyone.

“We do not threaten anyone and we are not going to threaten and will not do it. Moreover, we can’t threaten -- we know who opposes us, so to unleash some kind of a conflict, some kind of war here in the West is absolutely not in the interests of the Belarusian state. So the West can sleep peacefully.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


